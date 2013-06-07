Elio Motors 3-wheeled car review [VIDEO]
Jun 6 2013
Car Review

Elio Motors 3-wheeled car review [VIDEO]

A quick review of the 3-wheeled Elio Motors car. Below the video review, you’ll also find a photo gallery of the Elio.  Enjoy!

[imagebrowser id=88]

About the Author

Aaron TurpenAn automotive enthusiast for most of his adult life, Aaron has worked in and around the industry in many ways. He is an accredited member of the Rocky Mountain Automotive Press (RMAP) and freelances as a writer and journalist around the Web and in print.

6 Comments

  1. Elio Motors releases "Join the Revolution" [VIDEO] | CarNewsCafe.comCarNewsCafe.com
    Elio Motors releases "Join the Revolution" [VIDEO] | CarNewsCafe.comCarNewsCafe.com07-25-2013

    […] The Elio also aims to be extremely fuel efficient since the engine is a small 1-liter 70-horsepower engine with 3-cylinders which gives it an EPA estimated 49 mpg in the city and 84 mpg on the highway.  The top speed though is 100 mph and you can order it with 5-speed manual or an automatic but the CarNewsCafe crew would opt for the stick shift.  You can checkout Aaron Turpen’s great video review of the Elio. […]

    Reply
  2. Elio Motors Review [VIDEO] | Adam's Auto Advice
    Elio Motors Review [VIDEO] | Adam's Auto Advice07-26-2013

    […] [Sources- CarNewsCafe] […]

    Reply
  3. CarNewsCafe.com Elio Motors takes Step toward Cars Rolling off Assembly Line - CarNewsCafe.com
    CarNewsCafe.com Elio Motors takes Step toward Cars Rolling off Assembly Line - CarNewsCafe.com09-24-2014

    […] *Elio Motors takes major step toward producing new vehicle at massive Shreveport plant […]

    Reply
  4. CarNewsCafe.com Renovo Motors gets Silicon Valley funding from True Ventures - CarNewsCafe.com
    CarNewsCafe.com Renovo Motors gets Silicon Valley funding from True Ventures - CarNewsCafe.com09-25-2014

    […] will be the fastest production motorcycle in the world.  In addition to the 3-wheeled company Elio Motors (of course Elio seems like […]

    Reply
  5. CarNewsCafe's Top 40 Articles of 2014 - CarNewsCafe.com
    CarNewsCafe's Top 40 Articles of 2014 - CarNewsCafe.com01-08-2015

    […] get funded they probably can’t build it.  The financials just do not make sense.  Watch our Elio Motors Review by the […]

    Reply
  6. 2018 Car Review Videos Video Release | BomBomCar.net
    2018 Car Review Videos Video Release | BomBomCar.net02-02-2017

    […] Car Review Videos Elio Motors 3 Wheeled Car Review Video Carnewscafe Size: 800 X 450 | Source: http://www.carnewscafe.com […]

    Reply

