How to Choose a Reliable Mechanic to Take Care of Your Car

For most people, their cars are their pride and joy. It only makes sense to leave it in the hands of somebody you trust when you need a repair carrying out. This post will tell you exactly how to find a reliable mechanic to take care of your car, so you never have to worry again.

Get Quotes from Different Companies

First off, start by getting quotes from different companies. Make sure you know what’s included so you can compare like with like. If a quote is much higher than another, ask yourself why? Is that company conning you, or is another company only going to do a half hearted job? Make sure you know exactly what a company intend to do to your vehicle.

Will You Pay By The Hour?

Ask the mechanic how you will pay; for the job, or by the hour. Paying by the hour can quickly turn expensive. If they insist on payment by the hour, then ask what the maximum time they’ll be working on your car will be. You don’t want to be left out of pocket.

Will They Diagnose Your Car for Free?

Ideally, a good mechanic will diagnose your car for free, only getting paid when they take on the work. This isn’t always the case though, so make sure you know the facts.

Are They Clean and Tidy?

Mechanic’s garages aren’t necessarily all untidy and dirty. In fact, they can be kept very clean and tidy. If this place is a real pigsty, you might want to consider finding somebody else to do the work for you.

Will They Let You Watch?

Trustworthy garages will let you watch them work, so ask them and see what they say. If they don’t want you to, something strange might be going on. You don’t have to watch them do the work of course, you could simply ask to see what kind of answer you get.

Read the Terms and Conditions

Always read the terms and conditions before you agree to having any work done. Even if you have to get out a magnifying glass, take the time to read them. You don’t want any shocks or surprises somewhere down the line.

Ask a Local Car Club

Local car clubs will know exactly where to find the best mechanics, say rcautospecialists.com. Find one in your area and ask who they’d recommend. You’ll probably get a few different opinions, but you’ll have trustworthy people none the less.

Get Word of Mouth Reviews

Word of mouth reviews can often be the most reliable. Consider posting the appropriate question on your social media, or getting in touch with friends and family to ask. You can usually find good reviews already posted online too.

Once you’ve found a reliable mechanic that you trust, stick with them. I often find that if you do this, they’ll really appreciate your loyalty and will do things to keep you coming back to them. Good luck!