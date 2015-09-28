What If Tires Could Heal Themselves?
Sep 28 2015
What If Tires Could Heal Themselves?

This video from the American Chemical Society outlines research that could dramatically change automotive for the better. Researchers in Germany have created car tire rubber compounds that can re-attach bonds when broken, as with a puncture, within hours. They believe this can be narrowed down to minutes with more work. All while actually simplifying the tire rubber-making process.

Aaron TurpenAn automotive enthusiast for most of his adult life, Aaron has worked in and around the industry in many ways. He is an accredited member of the Rocky Mountain Automotive Press (RMAP) and freelances as a writer and journalist around the Web and in print. You can find his portfolio at AaronOnAutos.com.

2 Comments

  1. Haroon
    Haroon11-04-2015

    That is Awesome research on rubber compounds, I hope they can improve it as they want.

  2. Garrett Norris
    Garrett Norris03-27-2017

    I don,t think so, but everything is possible.Self-healing rubber seems to be a new concept.

