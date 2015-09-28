What If Tires Could Heal Themselves?
This video from the American Chemical Society outlines research that could dramatically change automotive for the better. Researchers in Germany have created car tire rubber compounds that can re-attach bonds when broken, as with a puncture, within hours. They believe this can be narrowed down to minutes with more work. All while actually simplifying the tire rubber-making process.
That is Awesome research on rubber compounds, I hope they can improve it as they want.
I don,t think so, but everything is possible.Self-healing rubber seems to be a new concept.