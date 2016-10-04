The 4 Things It Takes To Keep Your Car ‘Healthy’
Oct 21 2016
Everything Else

The 4 Things It Takes To Keep Your Car ‘Healthy’

Buying a car is one of the most expensive investments that you will ever make, especially if you opt for a new model. That’s why it’s so important that when it comes to your car, you do everything that you can to keep it in shape. Not only so that it runs for longer and has fewer problems, but also so that if you ever opt to sell it, you get a good amount for it. The question is, what does it take to do that? Below are four things that you should do if you want to ensure that your car stays ‘healthy’ for as long as possible:

  1. Get your car serviced once a year

One of the most important things you can do when it comes to ensuring that your car has a long life span is have it serviced on an annual basis. By doing so, you can ensure that any problems or potential problems are found sooner rather than later. This means that they’ll do less damage and that they will be easier to fix. It’s important to ensure that the company that you use to service your car also offers auto repair services. This is important as by having the problem diagnosed and fixed at the same place, should make the process cheaper.

  1. Keep it clean and tidy

If you let your car get into a mess, it won’t last as long. Old food and drinks wrappers can cause mold to grow in your car, which can damage the car’s interior and also cause other problems. While dirt on the exterior of the car can make the metal more prone to rusting, causing all sorts of internal problems. Rust can impact the car in various ways, and can sometimes make a vehicle unsafe to drive. So keeping it clean and tidy is a must.

  1. Drive carefully

Believe it or not, how you choose to drive your car can impact how long it lasts for. You see, if you drive too fast or rev the engine too much, you can cause damage to the vehicle. This damage can weaken the car and make it more prone to problems. Breaking too often can also cause problems. How you drive can have a big impact on how long your car lasts. So if you want your vehicle to have a long lifespan, it’s important to be mindful of how you drive.

  1. Protect it from the elements

Have you ever wondered why some car owners always put their car in a garage at night or place a protective cover over it? Well, the reason for this is so that the car is kept safe from the elements. Cars may be made to live outside and may be vastly weather proof. However, that doesn’t mean that extended exposure to sun, wind, and rain doesn’t have an impact.

To keep your car in good shape and ensure that it has a long lifespan, take note of the four pieces of advice above.

Share this:

About the Author

Emily MuelfordEmily is a British writer whose love of car culture is augmented by a fascination with both the European and American automotive markets. Her perspective is uniquely fish and chips.

View all posts by Emily Muelford
Chevrolet Celebrates 100 Years of Pickups
ChevroletCollector Cars

Chevrolet Celebrates 100 Years of Pickups

Sep 29 2017 Press Release 0

One hundred years ago, Chevrolet introduced the 1918 One-Ton, setting the stage for a century of iconic trucks. To commemorate …

Read More

VW Adds Best Warranty In the Business, Surpassing Even Hyundai/Kia
Breaking NewsVolkswagen

VW Adds Best Warranty In the Business, Surpassing Even Hyundai/Kia

Sep 29 2017 Aaron Turpen 0

For the 2018 model year, most new Volkswagen vehicles in the United States will come with the People First Warranty, …

Read More

Boost Your Concentration & Take Your Driving To Another Level
Everything Else

Boost Your Concentration & Take Your Driving To Another Level

Sep 29 2017 Tom Brown 0

Your concentration is clearly very important when it comes to driving. The ability (or lack thereof) to stay focused on …

Read More

What Is A Family Car Anyhow?
Everything Else

What Is A Family Car Anyhow?

Sep 28 2017 Emily Muelford 0

The term “family car” is used so much these days that people don’t even question it. But, when you think …

Read More

Toyota Bringing Hybrid Powertrain Production to U.S.
Toyota

Toyota Bringing Hybrid Powertrain Production to U.S.

Sep 27 2017 Aaron Turpen 0

Toyota is investing $373.8 million into five manufacturing plants in the United States to support production of hybrid powertrains and …

Read More

Finding An Owners Manual For Your Car
DIY Mechanics

Finding An Owners Manual For Your Car

Sep 27 2017 Aaron Turpen 0

One of the most common questions asked about when someone has purchased a used car is where to find an owner’s …

Read More

1 Comment

  1. Lisa
    Lisa09-24-2017

    Great to keep a car healthy

    Reply

Leave a Reply