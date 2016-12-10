10 Best Books for Car Lovers

There’s only 19 days until Christmas, which means it’s time to at least think about some shopping. Chances are, you know a fellow car-lover but can’t think of a decent gift. How about a car book?

Like the manual transmission, the book is a dying art form. One-upped by internet videos and flashy TV shows, it’s easy to excuse books as old and stuffy, but there’s a certain magic about the printed page that refuses to go away.

If the car lover in your life could use a good read, our list of books includes everything from racing-inspired novels to coffee table books right at home in any proper man cave, and all points in between. Here are our top 10 books for car lovers this holiday.

A tale of one man’s epic journey in the 1973 Carrera RS – the venerated track-hardened 911 that spawned an entire progeny of legendary cars.

If the car guy in your life is the type who’s determined to re-engineer their ride better than it came from the factory, something more technical might fit the bill. Randy Beikmann explains the core physics of auto racing and backs them with real-world examples.

What’s there to say that the title hasn’t already said? One of the best underdog stories of motorsports history, starring the legendary Carroll Shelby. There’s a good reason it’s on our list of best books for car lovers.

There are certain names that are synonymous with great design. Pininfarina, Zagato and Guigiaro rank among the all-time greats. This photo-packed tribute is the perfect addition to any car lover’s home.

For the car lover who’s not afraid to dive into a good novel, here’s one that’s told from the perspective of a dog. A dog who loves to race cars, of course.

Few cars have the staying power of the F1. Find out what its creators had to go through to craft a car so special in this coffee table book that chronicles the process.

If American metal is a favorite of the person you’re buying for, here’s a tribute to the red white and blue’s most recognizable car. Even people who aren’t major Mustang fans will still find this to be a great car book.

One can never truly have enough cars, but what is the perfect collection? This volume seeks to answer that question, showcasing 100 timeless rides from all eras.

L.J.K Setright takes a different perspective in this piece, examining the development of the car and its place in society over the course of generations.

For the diehard fan of racing’s highest echelon, here’s the end-all be-all chronical of what’s taken place in the last 65 years.

Finally, you can buy someone a book as a gift and know they’ll actually open it. If you do come across some humbug out there who can’t appreciate a well-selected car book, just tell them reading is good for hand-eye coordination – which will make them better behind the wheel.