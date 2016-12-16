Some people really know how to party. Some know how to really get in the spirit of the holidays. And since we are car people, we particularly like those who can get into the holiday spirit, love cars and party.

A CarNewsCafe Christmas Car Story

If CarNewsCafe had a contest for the best Holiday Christmas Cars, these folks from Long Beach, California would win without a doubt.

We’ll let you enjoy this video shot hastily, but with fun.

Happy Holidays everyone. Thank you for your continued viewing all these years.