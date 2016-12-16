Dodge Challenger GT Goes Into the Snow in Russia
Dec 16 2016
Videos

Dodge Challenger GT Goes Into the Snow in Russia

Winter driving has never been this much fun as Dodge proves in its first ad for the new Dodge Challenger GT, America’s first and only all-wheel-drive muscle coupe.

Share this:

About the Author

Aaron TurpenAn automotive enthusiast for most of his adult life, Aaron has worked in and around the industry in many ways. He is an accredited member of the Rocky Mountain Automotive Press (RMAP) and freelances as a writer and journalist around the Web and in print. You can find his portfolio at AaronOnAutos.com.

View all posts by Aaron Turpen
Modern Day Cars and Unsatisfied Consumers
Editorial Commentary

Modern Day Cars and Unsatisfied Consumers

Dec 22 2016 Rick Delgado 0

The days of simple cars are long gone. Tape decks and CD players used to be the most advanced aspects …

Read More

Toyota Issues Recall on 2017 86 Sports Car for Park Issue
Breaking NewsToyota

Toyota Issues Recall on 2017 86 Sports Car for Park Issue

Dec 21 2016 Aaron Turpen 0

Toyota Motor North America, Inc., announced that it is conducting a safety recall of certain Model Year 2017 Toyota 86 …

Read More

Superb Collection of American Horsepower Slated for Mecum Kissimmee 2017
Collector CarsPress Release

Superb Collection of American Horsepower Slated for Mecum Kissimmee 2017

Dec 21 2016 Press Release 0

Mecum Auctions, the world’s largest collector-car auction company, will offer an incredible collection of American horsepower—including some superb low-mileage cars—that …

Read More

PSA: Don’t Drink and Drive This Christmas
Editorial Commentary

PSA: Don’t Drink and Drive This Christmas

Dec 20 2016 Scott Huntington 0

Christmas is often a driving-type holiday. You drive to the store every weekend to buy gifts — unless you’re the …

Read More

How To Shop For Car Parts Online
DIY Mechanics

How To Shop For Car Parts Online

Dec 19 2016 Guest Post 0

In today’s world, people can shop for almost anything online. This includes car parts. Being able to complete this process …

Read More

Uber launches self-driving pilot in San Francisco with Volvo Cars
VideosVolvo

Uber launches self-driving pilot in San Francisco with Volvo Cars

Dec 19 2016 Aaron Turpen 0

Uber is expanding its self-driving pilot to San Francisco, California, using specially-converted self-driving Volvo XC90 premium SUVs.

Read More

Leave a Reply

Sign-up for Awesomeness!