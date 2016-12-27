Jessi Combs Infographic Showcases This Innovator

Jessi Combs is a trailblazer who adapts to new challenges with ease and grace. After getting her
Custom Automotive Fabrication degree in 2004, Combs has strived for nothing less than
excellence in all of her pursuits. On her first job, she build a 2964 mercury Cyclone from scratch
for the SEMA showcase in Las Vegas and she hasn’t slowed down since.
She placed second in the Baja 1000 in 2015, won 1st place in the 2016 King of Hammers, was the
first woman to compete in the Race of Gentlemen and published her first children’s book in
2015. When it comes to automotive talent and excellence, Jessi Combs is truly the real deal. See
the infographic below to see why Industrial Metal Supply is happy to supply everything she
needs.
