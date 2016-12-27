Jessi Combs Infographic Showcases This Innovator
Dec 27 2016
Automotive Industry

Jessi Combs Infographic Showcases This Innovator

Jessi​ ​Combs​ ​is​ ​a​ ​trailblazer​ ​who​ ​adapts​ ​to​ ​new​ ​challenges​ ​with​ ​ease​ ​and​ ​grace.​ ​After​ ​getting​ ​her 
Custom​ ​Automotive​ ​Fabrication​ ​degree​ ​in​ ​2004,​ ​Combs​ ​has​ ​strived​ ​for​ ​nothing​ ​less​ ​than 
excellence​ ​in​ ​all​ ​of​ ​her​ ​pursuits.​ ​On​ ​her​ ​first​ ​job,​ ​she​ ​build​ ​a​ ​2964​ ​mercury​ ​Cyclone​ ​from​ ​scratch 
for​ ​the​ ​SEMA​ ​showcase​ ​in​ ​Las​ ​Vegas​ ​and​ ​she​ ​hasn’t​ ​slowed​ ​down​ ​since.  
 
She​ ​placed​ ​second​ ​in​ ​the​ ​Baja​ ​1000​ ​in​ ​2015,​ ​won​ ​1​st​​ ​place​ ​in​ ​the​ ​2016​ ​King​ ​of​ ​Hammers,​ ​was​ ​the 
first​ ​woman​ ​to​ ​compete​ ​in​ ​the​ ​Race​ ​of​ ​Gentlemen​ ​and​ ​published​ ​her​ ​first​ ​children’s​ ​book​ ​in 
2015.​ ​When​ ​it​ ​comes​ ​to​ ​automotive​ ​talent​ ​and​ ​excellence,​ ​Jessi​ ​Combs​ ​is​ ​truly​ ​the​ ​real​ ​deal.​ ​See 
the​ ​infographic​ ​below​ ​to​ ​see​ ​why​ ​Industrial​ ​Metal​ ​Supply​ ​is​ ​happy​ ​to​ ​supply​ ​everything​ ​she 
needs.

Share this:

About the Author

Aaron TurpenAn automotive enthusiast for most of his adult life, Aaron has worked in and around the industry in many ways. He is an accredited member of the Rocky Mountain Automotive Press (RMAP) and freelances as a writer and journalist around the Web and in print. You can find his portfolio at AaronOnAutos.com.

View all posts by Aaron Turpen
Jessi Combs Infographic Showcases This Innovator
Automotive Industry

Jessi Combs Infographic Showcases This Innovator

Dec 27 2016 Aaron Turpen 0

Jessi​ ​Combs​ ​is​ ​a​ ​trailblazer​ ​who​ ​adapts​ ​to​ ​new​ ​challenges​ ​with​ ​ease​ ​and​ ​grace.​ ​After​ ​getting​ ​her  Custom​ ​Automotive​ ​Fabrication​ …

Read More

7 New Year’s Resolutions for Your Car
Everything Else

7 New Year’s Resolutions for Your Car

Dec 24 2016 Scott Huntington 0

Car people, you’ve been selfish with your New Year’s resolution-making and you know it. Every year it’s the same resolutions …

Read More

The SHO must go on: Fusion Sport inspires familiar enthusiasm in competitive midsize segment
Car ReviewFord

The SHO must go on: Fusion Sport inspires familiar enthusiasm in competitive midsize segment

Dec 23 2016 Jimmy Dinsmore 0

Ford used to add excitement to some of their cars by adding a SHO trim. Sadly, that trim, and all …

Read More

Modern Day Cars and Unsatisfied Consumers
Editorial Commentary

Modern Day Cars and Unsatisfied Consumers

Dec 22 2016 Rick Delgado 0

The days of simple cars are long gone. Tape decks and CD players used to be the most advanced aspects …

Read More

Toyota Issues Recall on 2017 86 Sports Car for Park Issue
Breaking NewsToyota

Toyota Issues Recall on 2017 86 Sports Car for Park Issue

Dec 21 2016 Aaron Turpen 0

Toyota Motor North America, Inc., announced that it is conducting a safety recall of certain Model Year 2017 Toyota 86 …

Read More

Superb Collection of American Horsepower Slated for Mecum Kissimmee 2017
Collector CarsPress Release

Superb Collection of American Horsepower Slated for Mecum Kissimmee 2017

Dec 21 2016 Press Release 0

Mecum Auctions, the world’s largest collector-car auction company, will offer an incredible collection of American horsepower—including some superb low-mileage cars—that …

Read More

Leave a Reply

Sign-up for Awesomeness!