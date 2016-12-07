Keep The Car Running! Simple Ways To Help Your Vehicle Live Longer

It’s not secret that people get very attached to their cars, and with good reason. Cars are more than just metal and rubber. They are more than just a way of getting you from a to b. Your car is an extension of yourself. It’s a sign of independence, a sign of freedom. It’s a place where you make all kinds of memories. It can take you on an adventure, or it can be an adventure all on its own. All of these things can make the idea of having to say goodbye to you beloved car pretty miserable. Fortunately, there are plenty of things that you can do to help your car live longer and stay road worthy for years to come.

Keep an eye on your levels

Just about every car owner knows that it’s important to keep your fuel and oil topped up. Even people who know next to nothing about cars are aware of how dangerous letting the oil level drop can really be. But there are plenty of other levels that you want to make sure are well maintained as well. Your coolant and antifreeze levels are crucial for helping your car stand up to intense weather conditions. Not only that but things like the air filter are extremely important for helping your vehicle perform correctly and needs to be changed regularly.

Get to know your mechanic

Or, more specifically, let your mechanic get to know your car. If you find somewhere that you can rely on for high-quality auto repair, then don’t let them go! The better a mechanic knows your vehicle, the more effectively they’ll be able to take care of it. They’ll come to know what it really needs and will be able to do exactly the right thing in order to extend its life.

Keep it covered

Keeping your car away from the elements might seem like a small detail, but it can actually make a huge amount of difference to the lifespan of the vehicle. The weather can produce a lot of wear and tear over time, including rust. And even the most clueless car owner knows how dangerous rust can be. But even something like bird droppings can eat away at your car’s paint job, making it more vulnerable. You should also keep a close eye on where you’re parking the car. Parking it somewhere that’s likely to result in a lot of scuffs and dings is going to shorten your car’s life dramatically.

Watch your driving

One of the most common ways that someone can badly affect their car’s lifespan is the way that they drive. If you’re constantly opening the engine up and pushing it to its fastest speed, then you’re probably putting a lot of strain on the engine. Similarly, if you find yourself needing to slam on the brakes pretty frequently, those brakes are going to wear out seriously quickly. Make sure that you’re driving sensibly and carefully. Not only will it help you to stay safe on the road, but will keep your car healthy and happy for years to come.