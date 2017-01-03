3 Reasons Why You Shouldn’t Rely on Your Phone for Everything in the Car

Phones are wonderful inventions—especially for drivers. There was once a time where we carried maps in the back of our cars to prevent us from getting lost and to find our destination. That was replaced by GPS devices, and then eventually those were replaced by phones. We used to carry MP3 players or a variety of CDs to play music in our car. Not any more thanks to our phones. We can just plug our mobile devices into our cars with a variety of different cables and jacks and play music.

However, we shouldn’t be using our phones for everything in the car. Although it’s convenient to replace all of those extra devices with just a single phone, there are many advantages to sticking to tradition and using older GPS devices or even old MP3 players. To give you an idea why, here are five reasons why you shouldn’t be relying on your phone for every in your car.

Phone GPS Requires an Internet Connection

While phone GPS is handy in city environments, it just isn’t reliable in an area with bad connectivity. Slow map updates could make you stop your car more often than you want to, and the accuracy isn’t comparable to a dedicated GPS device. GPS devices also won’t distract you like a phone does and they’re extremely easy to use compared to a phone which can be slow or even crash if you’re unlucky. They usually have very good speakers too that are designed to output clear sound over rumbling engine noises and traffic noise. If you want to check out some top-quality GPS devices to install into your car, look no further than Dabestreview.com.

They Act as Distractions

If you have your phone on the dashboard or even on your steering wheel, then you’re in danger of being distracted by text messages or alerts. Let’s face it, everyone looks over at their phone whenever it beeps or buzzes, and that same habit carries over to the car. If you get a message while driving, you need to be disciplined enough to not respond or look at it while driving. Unfortunately, very few people in the world can do that, so it’s best to move your phone out of sight to prevent yourself from being distracted.

They Run Out of Battery Extremely Quickly

If you’ve been using your phone for a while, then you’d be lucky to get a full day’s use out of it without needing to recharge it. Phone batteries are terrible—there’s no getting around that. While you can charge your phone in a vehicle, the car’s battery is best used for other things and you don’t want to end up draining the battery and breaking down in the middle of the road. Using the GPS service on your phone and playing music at the same time will drain your battery extremely quickly. The battery drain is comparable to playing a 3D mobile game or watching a video, which is some of the most intensive tasks a phone can go through.