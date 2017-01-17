Chevrolet Lego Batmobile Unveiled
Jan 16 2017
ChevroletPress Release

Chevrolet Lego Batmobile Unveiled

Chevrolet, along with students from Detroit’s Cody Rouge community, A World in Motion and FIRST LEGO® League, unveiled its life-size LEGO® Batmobile today at the North American International Auto Show.

Measuring 17-feet long and featuring exclusive stud shooters, the LEGO® Batmobile from Chevrolet was designed to strike fear in the heart of any villain. The vehicle was inspired by Batman’s Speedwagon featured in “The LEGO® Batman Movie,” which hits U.S. theaters on Feb. 10.

In this exciting new animated LEGO® adventure, Batman, DC’s iconic Super Hero who famously prefers to work alone, must learn to cooperate and connect with others to save Gotham City from The Joker.

“To work on the LEGO® Batmobile with Warner Bros. is an absolute thrill for us at Chevy,” said Paul Edwards, U.S. vice president of Chevrolet Marketing. “Many of the themes in ‘The LEGO® Batman Movie,’ like imagination, family and community, align perfectly with our Chevy brand values and add to the value of the partnership.”

The LEGO® Batmobile from Chevrolet will also appear in the next variation of Chevrolet’s “Real People, Not Actors” campaign. In the new spot, real LEGO® Minifigure figurines discuss what kind of person would drive the all-new LEGO® Batmobile.

To learn more about all the exciting options available on the LEGO® Batmobile, please visit Chevrolet.com.

LEGO® Batmobile Fast Facts:

  • It’s 83 inches (6.92 feet) high, 204 inches (17 feet) long and 111 inches (9.25 feet) wide.
  • Total weight is 1,695.5 pounds. Each tire is just over 100 pounds.
  • The interior frame is made from more than 86 feet of square tube aluminum and weighs 282.5 pounds.
  • Total number of LEGO® bricks used to build the Batmobile: 344,187
  • Total number of LEGO® colors used: 17
  • The LEGO® Batmobile took 222 hours to design and 1,833 hours to build.
  • The LEGO® Batmobile was designed and assembled in the LEGO® Model Shop in Enfield, Connecticut, by LEGO® Master Builders.

