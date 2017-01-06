Good As New: How To Make Your Old Car Feel Brand New Again

It’s a pretty relatable thing that many of us can often get a bit tired of our cars. This is especially true if the car itself is a bit on the older side. It can frustrate to see newer cars driving around while you’re stuck in the same old waggon that you’ve been driving for years. For a lot of people, it’s tempting to trade up and go for something new. The problem with that is that it’s hardly a viable option for many of us. As much as you’d like to get a new car every few years, it’s not exactly a solid financial plan. The best thing that you can do is just to follow these few pieces of advice that will help you make your old car feel brand new.

Deep-clean it

It might not seem as though this is really going to make much of difference, but you’d be amazed at how much dirt and grime your car picks up over time, both inside and out. A lot of the time, because of how much time you spend in your car, you might not even notice it. If you take the time to deep-clean your car’s interior or have a professional do it, you’ll be amazed at how much more pleasant it is to be in. Even just getting into the car and being hit by that wonderfully clean new car smell can make a huge difference to the way that you feel about your vehicle.

Upgrade the electronics

Car technology moves at such a pace that even if your vehicle is only a few years old, it probably has a pretty outdated audio system. Let’s face it; you’re probably never going to use that tape deck and a lot of people have given up on their CD collection to. The best thing to do is to trade in your old radio head unit for one that’s more up-to-date. Many of the best head units these days come with Bluetooth connectivity, USB input as well as the ability to attach any form of music player. Combine that with new touch-screen technology and the inside of your car is going to start feeling brand new very quickly. To find the right head unit for your car, check out http://www.bestdoubledinheadunit.net/.

Add a lick of paint

Now, this is one that you want to be careful with. Painting your car is not something that you should take lightly. The best thing to do is to use touch-up paints sparingly to fill in any scrapes and scratches. The last thing you want is to end up with a lumpy, messy looking car body. Things like the plastic trim pieces can be removed and painted, however. Most of these pieces should be black but over time can be weathered to a rather dull grey. To bring back some of that contrast and make your car look new again, take them off and hit them with a couple of layers of black spray paint.