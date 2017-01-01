Happy New Year 2017 from CarNewsCafe

CarNewsCafe.com is about to celebrate its fifth year and we’re happy to see how far we have come.

Thanks for your continued support and readership! We are able to do the things we like to do and to write in a fair and unbiased way. This gives you the inside look mainstream journalism can’t offer.

What makes us grow are your comments here. Although we love social media, social media sites already make a lot of money and support themselves. We rely only on traffic and your comment posted here helps greatly.

What We Look For in 2017

More writers! If you’d like to write for us, contact us, or drop a line in this post. CarNewsCafe launched many budding writers who are still contributing here, as well as with our other colleague sites.

We are looking forward to some much-needed innovations in this coming year. Electric vehicles (EV) are taking the limelight in the innovation department. We look forward to hearing the same with fringe technology automakers, such as Mazda and Subaru.

Tesla will continue to beat the marketing(less) drum and that is a good thing. We hope to see States like Michigan drop the protectionism and allow that company to sell there directly. What’s scary about a little competition anyway?

So here’s to a happy new year and a lot of great things in 2017!