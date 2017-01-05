Hyundai Showcases Autonomous Technologies at CES 2017
Jan 5 2017
Consumer Electronics ShowHyundaiPress Release

Hyundai Showcases Autonomous Technologies at CES 2017

Hyundai Motor has unveiled a suite of interactive demonstrations at the 2017 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas as the company presents its vision for future mobility. Advanced autonomous IONIQ models will operate on the surrounding roads, while at the Hyundai Motor booth immersive virtual reality will capture the company’s future vision for visitors.

Autonomous IONIQ models will navigate a series of test routes in the boulevards around CES, using the very latest LiDAR technology (a laser and radar-based detection system) to identify the precise position of surrounding vehicles and objects to navigate the urban landscape safely. At the Hyundai Motor CES booth, Virtual Reality (VR) simulators provide visitors with an immersive experience demonstrating how autonomous driving will bring greater convenience and safety to Hyundai customers.

Moving forward with the use of LiDAR technology, Hyundai Motor has hidden the hardware behind the autonomous IONIQ’s front bumper rather than using the typical roof-mounted approach, retaining the new car’s sleek design. The car’s advanced self-driving systems are kept as simple as possible by integrating existing functions from the production model, including the Smart Cruise Control system’s forward-facing radar and Lane Keeping Assist cameras.

The system also uses a GPS antenna to search for a location of each vehicle and high-definition mapping software delivers pinpoint accuracy for location, road gradient and curvature, plus lane width and indication data. In addition, a Blind Spot Detection radar ensures that even simple lane changes are executed safely.

Hyundai Motor’s latest technology allows the cars to navigate the most challenging situations safely, including high levels of pedestrian traffic, stop lights and signs, road construction and road blocks, speed bumps, dogs, small children and even intersections without traffic signals. Through extensive testing in urban environments Hyundai Motor is continuing to develop and refine its self-driving technologies with the goal of using less computing power, resulting in a low-cost platform that the typical consumer can afford.

Share this:

About the Author

Press ReleasePress Releases are issued by interested parties, usually the manufacturer or press agents acting on their behalf. We reproduce them here to keep readers abreast of the latest news of interest.

View all posts by Press Release
Hyundai Showcases Autonomous Technologies at CES 2017
Consumer Electronics ShowHyundaiPress Release

Hyundai Showcases Autonomous Technologies at CES 2017

Jan 5 2017 Press Release 0

Hyundai Motor has unveiled a suite of interactive demonstrations at the 2017 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas as …

Read More

FCA Debuts Chrysler Portal Concept at CES 2017
ChryslerConsumer Electronics ShowPress Release

FCA Debuts Chrysler Portal Concept at CES 2017

Jan 5 2017 Press Release 0

When it came to thinking about the future of family transportation, FCA US called upon the people who will own …

Read More

Mercedes-Benz Vans At CES in Las Vegas For The First Time
Consumer Electronics ShowMercedes-BenzPress Release

Mercedes-Benz Vans At CES in Las Vegas For The First Time

Jan 5 2017 Press Release 0

Mercedes-Benz Vans exhibits for the first time at this year’s CES in Las Vegas. The presence at the Consumer Electronics Show …

Read More

Toyota Concept-i Makes the Future of Mobility Human
Consumer Electronics ShowPress ReleaseToyota

Toyota Concept-i Makes the Future of Mobility Human

Jan 5 2017 Press Release 0

Imagine if the vehicles of the future were friendly, and focused on you. That’s the vision behind Toyota’s Concept-i. Announced …

Read More

Mazda’s CX-3 micro SUV challenges the segment
Car ReviewMazda

Mazda’s CX-3 micro SUV challenges the segment

Jan 5 2017 Jimmy Dinsmore 0

Very often, when you’re in my position, where you see a lot of different vehicles, it’s only the new ones, …

Read More

Study Finds That Hands-free Is Just As Distracting As Handheld Mobile Use
Breaking News

Study Finds That Hands-free Is Just As Distracting As Handheld Mobile Use

Jan 4 2017 Aaron Turpen 0

Talking on a mobile device while driving, whether while holding the device in your hand or using a hands-free setup, …

Read More

Leave a Reply

Sign-up for Awesomeness!