Put A Brake On Your Busy Life
Jan 13 2017
Everything Else

Put A Brake On Your Busy Life

We have all been there. Rushing to get to work in time for the 9am start and there’s a whole bunch of traffic jams, rushing to pick up the kids, or to pick up your partner or the in-laws, or to get home in time for dinner or to watch the game that everyone has been talking about. There are a hundred, even innumerable, different reasons for rushing through our daily lives. Everyone does it, because we all have busy lives. And, they do tend to get busier depending on whatever we choose to do with our time. We need to keep doing whatever it is we do, at a fast pace, otherwise we will all lose sync.

However, vehicles (whether they’re cars, vans, motorbikes, lorries) all need to be taken care of. And that care needs to be up to standard. As we’re all leading busy lives, things do sometimes get forgotten about – or neglected. Even your vehicle. Nobody really likes to admit that they don’t take enough care of whatever it is they choose to drive, but it can be something which can – very easily – be forgotten about or pushed out of the schedule for another day.

When a vehicle gets neglected or doesn’t get the care it needs, then things do go wrong. We all know that. We have all broken down somewhere with no idea of why it has happened, and we have all been driving along when suddenly something doesn’t feel right with the vehicle we are driving.

The majority of the time, when something goes wrong, it is almost always a minor repair. Although, this isn’t the case all the time. Sometimes it is work which takes a lot of time and a lot of money, in order to fix and repair your vehicle so it is safe enough to go on the roads.

Brakes issues are common, probably one of – if not the – main issue of a lot of our problems when out on the road. Picture this: you’re driving at 40/50mph on a busy road at rush hour. You’re distracted by the radio (it does happen). There’s a full line of static traffic in front of you, all revving their engines and eager to get to their destination. You reach to switch radio stations, and when you look back up, you are just about within stopping distance of the car in front of you. You put your foot on the brakes, but they don’t work as well as they did earlier. All types of brake systems fail, even hawks brakes fail at times. Sometimes, it’s not a case of neglect. It’s just something that happens.

What happens next is a long process of insurance claims, repairs and a loss of confidence when driving. It is something which has happened to a lot of us, so it may be beneficial to take some time out of our busy lives and dedicate time to the things which keep our busy lives on track.

About the Author

Emily MuelfordEmily is a British writer whose love of car culture is augmented by a fascination with both the European and American automotive markets. Her perspective is uniquely fish and chips.

