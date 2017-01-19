The Top 8 Smartphone Car Mounts of 2017

GPS devices have long since been abandoned. People now exclusively use their smartphones for navigation. But to be safe and legal, you need to invest in a good car phone mount. Here are eight of the best phone holders to get you hands-free and on your way.

1. iOttie iTap Magnetic Vent Smartphone Mount

This magnetic mount works well with any phone. The powerful magnet keeps your phone secure with the help of a metal plate that you can attach with adhesive tape between your case and phone or to the case itself. The base attaches to a car vent with a one-click lock and release feature. It can rotate 360 degrees, so you can view the screen from every angle. Buy it on Amazon for $25.

2. ProClip

The ProClip is a fully customizable phone holder. For example, if you have Galaxy S7 Edge, you can choose a holder that factors in your specific phone case. You then choose how you would like it mounted in your car (suction, vent, cup-holder, etc.). Get a standard holder from ProClipUSA starting at $35.

3. Mediabridge Smartphone Cradle with Cup Holder Mount

The Mediabridge Smartphone Cradle mounts easily into your cup holder and holds phones from 2-3.5 inches in width. Cup holder mounts have the advantage of being secure, yet easily removable. They are ideal if you’re a frequent traveler. Buy on Amazon for $29.99.

4. Lifeproof Suction Mount With QuickMount

If you are interested in a traditional suction cup phone holder, the Lifeproof Suction Mount with QuickMount is a great choice. This one has the advantage of a strong suction cup that stays attached to your windshield or other smooth surface. It has an easy twist coupling and release. Purchase on Lifeproof’s website for $40.

5. Aukey Vent Clip Mount

The Aukey is the perfect choice if you’re looking for a less expensive holder. This quality mount has a spring-loaded grip and 360 degree adjustment. It fits into a car vent and sells for under $15. Buy on Amazon for $13.99.

6. Bracketron TekGrip Power Dock

This unique mount attaches to your car’s 12v power port and features two USB outputs, allowing you to simultaneously charge two devices while you navigate. The rigid arm keeps your phone in place, while the gooseneck arm can be adjusted to any viewing angle. The spring-loaded phone holder fits devices up to 3.75 inches wide, such as the iPhone 7. Buy on Bracketron’s website for $29.99.

7. TYLT Capio 2.0 Universal Car Mount

The TYLT holder is ideal for large-screen phones, adjusting up to 6 inches. The holder features a micro-gel suction cup that sticks to any solid surface. Its one-touch release feature makes it easy to get your phone in and out of the adjustable arms. Buy on Amazon for $21.

8. RAM Mount Twist Lock Suction Cup Mount

If you are looking for a mount that will last, the RAM Mount is a heavy-duty holder made of marine-grade aluminum that mounts to a dashboard or windshield. Its spring-loaded, rubber-coated tips provide a firm hold that will not damage your device. Purchase on Amazon for $48.