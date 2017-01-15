Volkswagen To Plead Guilty, Pay $4.3B In Penalties, Indictments

Volkswagen has agreed with the U.S. government to resolve criminal and federal environmental and other civil claims relating to the diesel emissions cheating issue (#dieselgate). VW will plead guilty to three criminal felony counts, pay penalties and fines that total $4.3 billion, and accept a series of measures means to strengthen the company’s compliance and control systems.

A federal grand jury in Michigan returned an indictment that charges six Volkswagen executives and employees for their roles in what the government says is a decade-long conspiracy.

The resolution comprises four settlements, including a plea agreement with the US Department of Justice (DOJ). The plea agreement is accompanied by a published Statement of Facts that lays out the findings and facts established as to the origins and evolution of the misconduct.

The agreement is pending approval by a U.S. district court judge.