Admit It, You’ve Made These Car Mistakes
Feb 22 2017
Everything Else

Admit It, You’ve Made These Car Mistakes

We all like to pretend that we’re geniuses when it comes to our cars. As petrol heads we never like to admit that we’ve made mistakes looking after or driving our precious vehicles. But let’s be honest, we’ve all made these silly errors at one point or another.

Darn, Wrong Side

You know at some point you’ve pulled into the gas station only to discover that it’s on the wrong side. If you’re lucky the tube is long enough to stretch over and fill up your car. If you’re unlucky, you have to drive off, knowing that everyone witnessed this rather silly mistake. Truth be told, you were probably just paying too little attention as you pulled in.

Oh Sugar, Forgot To Replace The Tyre

If you have one punctured tyre, it’s not a problem. You’ll almost certainly have a spare in the back. But what if the tyre has already been used? There are a lot of drivers on the road risking it by not replacing a spare tyre that they’ve already used? Are you one of these drivers? Do yourself a favor and go buy yourself a replacement tyre right now.

Damnit, Left It Switched On

Of course, the biggest silly blunder we all make is leaving the lights switched on in the car. Now, we will give you some credit and say you don’t leave the headlights on. We hope that you’d noticed that as you locked up the car for the night. But it’s very easy to leave the little light over your head on. Particularly, if you think that it’s going to turn off automatically. If you do this, you’ll probably need to jump start the car the next morning. This infographic should prove very helpful if that’s the case.


Infographic By topautotools.com

Share this:

About the Author

Emily MuelfordEmily is a British writer whose love of car culture is augmented by a fascination with both the European and American automotive markets. Her perspective is uniquely fish and chips.

View all posts by Emily Muelford
Breaking the hybrid stereotype: RAV4 Hybrid brings positives to ultra-competitive segment
Car ReviewToyota

Breaking the hybrid stereotype: RAV4 Hybrid brings positives to ultra-competitive segment

Feb 24 2017 Jimmy Dinsmore 0

It’s rare for me to like a “hybrid” version of an already established non-hybrid vehicle. Generally speaking, car manufacturers make …

Read More

Don’t Be Driven To Distraction! Tips To Improve Your Focus
Everything Else

Don’t Be Driven To Distraction! Tips To Improve Your Focus

Feb 23 2017 Tom Brown 0

We’re all guilty of it. When driving, either after a long day at work, or we’re just feeling a bit …

Read More

What Does It Take To Become A Lorry Driver?
Everything Else

What Does It Take To Become A Lorry Driver?

Feb 23 2017 Emily Muelford 0

Lorry driving can be a lucrative career with a lot of freedom. That said, stepping out from behind the wheel …

Read More

Admit It, You’ve Made These Car Mistakes
Everything Else

Admit It, You’ve Made These Car Mistakes

Feb 22 2017 Emily Muelford 0

We all like to pretend that we’re geniuses when it comes to our cars. As petrol heads we never like …

Read More

Amazing Facts About Speeding in the UK
Everything Else

Amazing Facts About Speeding in the UK

Feb 21 2017 Tom Brown 0

OK, first of all, speeding isn’t cool. It’s dangerous and puts you and everyone else on the road (and the …

Read More

You Won’t Believe The Advantages Of Buying A Used Car
Everything Else

You Won’t Believe The Advantages Of Buying A Used Car

Feb 21 2017 Emily Muelford 0

Regular readers of this blog will remember a post from a few days ago about the main advantages of leasing …

Read More

Leave a Reply

Sign-up for Awesomeness!