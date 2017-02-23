Admit It, You’ve Made These Car Mistakes

We all like to pretend that we’re geniuses when it comes to our cars. As petrol heads we never like to admit that we’ve made mistakes looking after or driving our precious vehicles. But let’s be honest, we’ve all made these silly errors at one point or another.

Darn, Wrong Side

You know at some point you’ve pulled into the gas station only to discover that it’s on the wrong side. If you’re lucky the tube is long enough to stretch over and fill up your car. If you’re unlucky, you have to drive off, knowing that everyone witnessed this rather silly mistake. Truth be told, you were probably just paying too little attention as you pulled in.

Oh Sugar, Forgot To Replace The Tyre

If you have one punctured tyre, it’s not a problem. You’ll almost certainly have a spare in the back. But what if the tyre has already been used? There are a lot of drivers on the road risking it by not replacing a spare tyre that they’ve already used? Are you one of these drivers? Do yourself a favor and go buy yourself a replacement tyre right now.

Damnit, Left It Switched On

Of course, the biggest silly blunder we all make is leaving the lights switched on in the car. Now, we will give you some credit and say you don’t leave the headlights on. We hope that you’d noticed that as you locked up the car for the night. But it’s very easy to leave the little light over your head on. Particularly, if you think that it’s going to turn off automatically. If you do this, you’ll probably need to jump start the car the next morning. This infographic should prove very helpful if that’s the case.



