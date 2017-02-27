Get Close-Up To Your Car: Little Details To Keep It Running Perfectly
Feb 27 2017
DIY Mechanics

Get Close-Up To Your Car: Little Details To Keep It Running Perfectly

We all know many of the big jobs that need doing in order to keep a car running smoothly. After all, it’s pretty hard to ignore bald tyres or a smoking engine. But the problem is, dealing with those problems is often both inconvenient and expensive, with the sheer amount of work that goes into fixing the problem taking a lot of time and effort on the part of the mechanic. It’s actually far easier and more convenient to have them dealt with well in advance so that you don’t find yourself needing to have a complete vehicular overhaul. Of course, the question then becomes “how do you notice these problems?” The key to that is to get up close and personal with your car. As they say, the devil is in the details, and if you want to keep your car running smoothly, then you’re going to want to deal with those details straight away. With that in mind here are some of the little things about your vehicle that you should be paying closer attention to.

The doors

Your car doors aren’t that likely to cause any kind of serious problem, but it can be seriously frustrating when you’re stuck dealing with stiff, squeaky door. A couple of spray on the latches is sure to loosen them up and make your experience getting in and out far less frustrating.

Scratches

Small scratches on the body of your car might not seem like an especially big deal but the problem is that small scratches lead to big ones, and big scratches lead to problems. You should make sure to take your car to a mechanic for scratch repair anytime one appears. Otherwise, you could end up with the body of the car exposed to the elements letting rust in. Not only that but a scratch can sometimes even lead to weakness in the body of the car overall.

The fuel filter

Clean air is crucial in order to make your car run properly. This because things like dust, dirt, and grit can wreak havoc with the delicate internal elements of your car’s engine. It’s a great idea to replace your air filter pretty regularly, depending on what kind you use. Many air filters are made from paper which is pretty cheap but won’t last all that long. Otherwise, you could spend a little more and invest in a washable foam filter which is likely to last far long as possible while still providing a strong flow of clean air.

The oil

A regular oil change is one of the most important jobs that you can do for your car. Fortunately, it’s also one of the easiest. Making sure that your car is well lubricated is pretty much essential to keeping it running. The last thing you want is any kind of build up of friction to cause problems in the car;s internal mechanics.

These things all might seem fairly obvious to some people, but when you’re driving around all day it because surprisingly easy to miss a lot of these little things in favor of worrying about any big problems. The irony is, it’s the little details that often lead to the big problems in the long run. Dealing with them now will help you avoid much more trouble down the line.

Emily Muelford

