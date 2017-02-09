Nissan Adds King Cab Body Style To Titan Pickup

During the first media preview day of the Chicago Auto Show in Chicago, Illinois, Nissan unveiled the Titan and Titan XD in its King Cab body style. This completes the Titan’s suite of offerings, which begin with regular (single) cab, King Cab, and Crew Cab configurations along with varied bed lengths.

The reveal took place during the Chicago show with Nissan’s Fred Diaz, division vice president and general manager, North America Trucks and Light commercial Vehicles for Nissan North America. “Now, with the addition of a half-ton TITAN, our new Endurance® V8, three body configurations, three bed lengths and a range of grade levels and equipment packages, we’re covering nearly every segment in the personal and commercial full-size truck markets. Add to that the industry’s best 5-year/100,000-mile bumper-to-bumper warranty and the TITAN family is even more compelling,” Diaz said.