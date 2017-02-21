No Need to Speed: How to Legally Pursue The Thrill of Driving
Feb 20 2017
Everything Else

No Need to Speed: How to Legally Pursue The Thrill of Driving

As a child raised on video games and high-octane movies it’s easy to get the wrong impression of what life is like on the road – it’s not all about car chases. Although the thought of driving fast may seem alluring at first, in reality you should only drive “fast” as a means to get to a destination – public roads are not designed for thrill-seeking in mind.

What’s more, drivers should stick to speed limits at all times – they were created for a reason, after all. However, all this can’t hide the fact that there is an attraction to driving fast, but there is a time and place to indulge this. If you want to legally enjoy the thrill of driving, then here’s how.

A day at the track

A day at a racing track is a great way of getting to experience life in the fast lane without compromising your own, or anyone else’s, safety. There are a huge number of tracks and cars to choose from, ensuring that there’ll be one to suit the petrolhead in your life. The only restriction on your speed will be the quality of your driving – although you may not want to push the car too hard. These vehicles will be expensive – some of them may even be antiques – and it’s highly likely that you’ll have to pay for any damage that you cause.

Enjoying the moment

Even away from the race track, there are other ways to get a thrill behind the wheel without breaking the law. Try to enjoy the act of driving, not for its speed, but for what it represents: the freedom of the open road.

In order to gain more enjoyment from driving, why not investigate some of the most beautiful and scenic drives in your local area? Many tourist boards are pushing road trips as a great way of exploring a particular area. This way, you get to create new experiences behind the wheel that will thrill and excite you, without having to break the speed limit. In fact, you may find yourself stopping more often than you might expect as you take in the view.

The consequences

Firstly, there could financial ramification if you’re found speeding, with fines varying as a result of the severity of your offence. Also, if you’re speeding on the road and are involved in a collision, then your insurance claim could  be very difficult to navigate, even if you were driving safely otherwise. Consulting reliable car accident lawyers will let you know your best options going forward, but the safest approach is to remain within the speed limit at all times. And remember, the speed limit applies even in times of emergency, so make sure you adhere to it.
Of course, there could be much more than just monetary problems to deal with if you are speeding. It greatly increases the likelihood of you being involved in an accident, which could have physical and emotional consequences for yourself and anyone else involved. In fact, it could be life-changing, which is why there really is no need to speed. Not in any circumstance.

Share this:

About the Author

Emily MuelfordEmily is a British writer whose love of car culture is augmented by a fascination with both the European and American automotive markets. Her perspective is uniquely fish and chips.

View all posts by Emily Muelford
Amazing Facts About Speeding in the UK
Everything Else

Amazing Facts About Speeding in the UK

Feb 21 2017 Tom Brown 0

OK, first of all, speeding isn’t cool. It’s dangerous and puts you and everyone else on the road (and the …

Read More

You Won’t Believe The Advantages Of Buying A Used Car
Everything Else

You Won’t Believe The Advantages Of Buying A Used Car

Feb 21 2017 Emily Muelford 0

Regular readers of this blog will remember a post from a few days ago about the main advantages of leasing …

Read More

The Advantages of Leasing a Car
Everything Else

The Advantages of Leasing a Car

Feb 20 2017 Tom Brown 1

Leasing a car could be the ideal solution for you if you need a car and can’t afford to buy …

Read More

No Need to Speed: How to Legally Pursue The Thrill of Driving
Everything Else

No Need to Speed: How to Legally Pursue The Thrill of Driving

Feb 20 2017 Emily Muelford 0

As a child raised on video games and high-octane movies it’s easy to get the wrong impression of what life …

Read More

How Is Technology Helping To Reduce Car Accidents?
Automotive Industry

How Is Technology Helping To Reduce Car Accidents?

Feb 19 2017 Luke Peters 0

The world is changing at a rapid pace. There seem to be more and more technological advances and innovations every …

Read More

Hyundai Tucson continues evolution in competitive segment
Car ReviewHyundai

Hyundai Tucson continues evolution in competitive segment

Feb 17 2017 Jimmy Dinsmore 0

Today’s compact crossovers can be very confusing. It’s one of the largest growing segments in the car industry and every …

Read More

Leave a Reply

Sign-up for Awesomeness!