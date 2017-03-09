After Dark: How to Drive Safely During the Night

Very few people in the world like the idea of driving in the dark. It’s eerie, there’s low visibility, and it’s annoying when you get bright lights from other vehicles shining into your eyes. Unfortunately, driving at night is something that everyone experiences at some point whether they like it or not. Perhaps you’re making a late night grocery trip because you’re out of some supplies, or maybe you have to drive home from a family visit so you can get to work the next morning. Whatever reason you have for driving at night, here are a couple of ways for you to make it safer and more bearable.

Remove Distractions

Due to poor visibility at night, distractions are even more dangerous than they are during the day. There’s a reason that you have a dimmer for your dashboard lights; turn them down so that it doesn’t distract you and keep your phone on silent or at least on a mobile phone holder with the brightness turned down. Try to remove as many sources of light as you can inside of your vehicle so that you can focus on the road and remove all distractions.

Clean Your Windshield

Your windshield might look clean during the day, but the night will reveal some nasty smudges and oily patches that will reflect light and cause glare. If possible, give your windshield a nice wipe before you set off on the road with a clean cloth or even some newspaper. Try not to touch your windshield either because the oil in your hands can smear and make it even worse.

Prepare for Emergencies

You’re going to be very hard to spot if your car breaks down in the middle of the road, so in times like this, it’s important to be prepared. An inexpensive set of dash lights is one of the most worthwhile investments for your vehicle if you plan to drive at night on a regular basis. These lights simply stick to your windshield and connect to the cigarette lighter in your car for power. They strobe brightly and can be seen from a long distance, giving other drivers enough warning to spot you to prevent collisions.

Adjust Your Headlights

Many cars, even factory new ones, often come with headlights that aren’t adjusted properly. They’re either too low to be useful or they’re too high to be seen. Learn how to adjust your headlights to the proper height so that it illuminates the road in front of you and give them a nice clean to prevent any grime or dirt from blocking the rays of light.

