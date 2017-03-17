Are Electric Vehicles Back On The Agenda?

Remember when electric cars were introduced onto the market? The concept was brought forward in the 80’s, arguably three decades before it was ready to compete. They didn’t go very fast, they would never go all that far, and they were kind of a joke in the auto world. Particularly with customers who rejected them like American’s rejected soccer. But things have changed, and if you’re keeping a watchful eye on the market, you might just notice that electric is back on the agenda.

It’s hard to think of one car maker that isn’t pushing some form of green, electric car and there’s a good reason for that. The technology has finally caught up with the concept behind what an electric car could be. Green, cool, clever and most importantly of all, affordable. Let’s look at some of the signs that the future is electric on the roads.

Where’s The Nearest Charging Station?

Right now the answer is probably at least ten miles more than you can travel with your electric vehicle. But in just a few years, you’re going to see a massive increase in these stations. It’s already started to happen with the governor of California pushing for just over 28,000 charging stations in that state alone. It’s not just the government that’s on board with the idea either. Major brand companies like Coca-Cola and Google are also investing in stations for their offices. So, with a little bit of luck, it won’t be a case of where’s the charging station as it is, which one should I use?

The Auto Industry Is Ready…Are You?

If you want proof that the auto industry is finally getting on board with electric vehicles look no further than Ford. Good old Ford, they gave us the windscreen wiper and about five billion variations of the same car. Now, they’re pushing a lot of money into electric with a 4.5 billion investment promised. They’re not the only ones either. Honda have decided that two-thirds of their car lineup by 2030 is going to be electrified. They’d better get cracking! And if you think that it’s just cars, you’re wrong.

The Future Of Electric Bikes Is Here

We bet you’d never thought you’d see the day where motorbikes went electric. Yet here they are in development and being marketing by companies like Unu Motors. If you’ve never heard of their company, you should be prepared to hear that name a lot more often. It’s pushing the future of the electric moped with a city vehicle that really delivers.

Two Hundred Miles Ain’t So Bad

Finally, companies are pushing for electric cars to travel faster and further than ever before. They just might get their wish too with the latest Chevrolet able to travel a massive two hundred miles without a charge. While we’re not convinced you’ll be able to use all the vehicles gizmos and gadgets covering that distance, it’s an impressive achievement, and it’s just the beginning. There is no doubt the electric vehicle is finally going to take its rightful place as the future of travel.