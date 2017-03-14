Cadillac Adds Vehicle-to-Vehicle Safety Tech To CTS Sedans as Standard

Cadillac has added vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V) technology to all Cadillac CTS sedans as standard equipment. The V2V communications system allows vehicles to talk to one another and share information about the roadway, traffic, and more. Cadillac is laying groundwork for future General Motors vehicles which could eventually proliferate to other manufacturers. V2V is considered an important part of autonomous driving tech.

Cadillac’s V2V solution uses Dedicated Short-Range Communications (DSRC) and GPS and can handle 1,000 messages per second from vehicles up to nearly 1,000 feet away. For example, when a car approaches an urban intersection, the technology scans the vicinity for other vehicles and tracks their positions, directions and speeds, warning the driver of potential hazards that might otherwise be invisible.

Multiple V2V-equipped vehicles create an ad hoc wireless network that allows for the transfer of information without relying on sight lines, good weather conditions or cellular coverage. The V2V technology on the 2017 CTS operates on a 5.9 GHz spectrum, which is allocated by the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC).