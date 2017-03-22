Could You Be A Bad Driver?..

Driving is one of those things almost all of us have to do. While we all need to get to work on time, and generally want a reliable way of getting from point A to point B. However, that doesn’t mean everyone is necessarily good at it! While you’re busy shouting abuse at that idiot who cut you off, it’s important to give a little thought to your own driving habits. Here are a few signs that you may be a bad driver.

You’re Usually Driving Alone

You’ve got a gorgeous car, and keep the interior meticulously clean. It smells like heaven rather than McDonalds, and the sound system blows all your friends’ speakers out of the water. Despite all this, you’re always driving alone! This may be a sign that you’re a poor driver, but your friends just don’t have the heart to tell you. They’d rather get into a stinking, rusty Corsa with a driver they can trust than climb into your dope ride and run the risk of an accident.

Your Mom Keeps Screaming

Here, I’m not just talking about the natural inclination parents have to be back-seat drivers. This should fade after the first few months or so of you getting used to driving. If you’ve been driving for a few years, and every time your mom gets in the car with you she’s screaming and pointing at every hazard, it’s a sure-fire sign that your usual driving habits need a bit of fine-tuning.

You’re Always Pointing

If you’re always the first person in the car to point out a rabbit on the side of the road, a funny sign, a spectacular view or anything else, this is another tell-tale sign that you’re not the great driver you thought you were. Ask a cross-section of experienced truck accident lawyers, and they’ll tell you that getting distracted behind the wheel is one of the biggest causes of collisions. If you’ve got some remarkable power of observation, try to direct it at the road ahead!

People Keep Suggesting Walks

If you offer the laziest person you know a ride, and they say “it’s such a nice day, I think I’ll just walk there”, then this is another indicator that it may be time for an agonizing reappraisal of your driving habits. This is often another example of a friend sparing your feelings by not commenting on your poor driving habits. Sure, they could do with the exercise, but your reckless driving habits could end up being way more hazardous to your health!

You Keep Having Close Calls

If you seem to be a magnet for blind drivers, it may be time to consider the hard truth that you’re not so observant yourself. I’m sure you’ve heard at least one person tell a story that starts like this: “the maniac came out of nowhere!” Often, the victim in this scenario is just as much to blame. If you let yourself become too complacent behind the wheel, you’ll slow your reaction times, and up your risk of an accident.