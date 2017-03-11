Ford Testing Large-Scale 3D Printing of Car Parts
Mar 11 2017
Ford Testing Large-Scale 3D Printing of Car Parts

Ford is exploring how a large-scale 3-dimensional printer can create auto parts like consoles, spoilers, and more. The concept is being used now for prototype building as part of a study to see whether 3D printing would work in production.

Capable of printing automotive parts of practically any shape or length, the Stratasys Infinite Build system could be a breakthrough for vehicle manufacturing – providing a more efficient, affordable way to create tooling, prototype parts and components for low-volume vehicles such as Ford Performance products, as well as personalized car parts. The new 3D printer system is housed at Ford Research and Innovation Center in Dearborn.

“With Infinite Build technology, we can print large tools, fixtures and components, making us more nimble in design iterations,” said Ellen Lee, Ford technical leader, additive manufacturing research. “We’re excited to have early access to Stratasys’ new technology to help steer development of large-scale printing for automotive applications and requirements.”

