Introducing Project Black S From Infiniti
Mar 10 2017
Geneva International Motor ShowInfinitiPress Release

Introducing Project Black S From Infiniti

Featuring Formula One-inspired technology, Project Black S is an exploration of a new INFINITI high-performance model line. Developed in collaboration with the RenaultSport Formula One Team, Project Black S will be revealed for the first time globally at a special media event on the eve of the Geneva International Motor Show.

A radical reinterpretation of the Q60 coupe, Project Black S features a stand-out, aerodynamic design, and hints at how a unique-for-the-road performance hybrid powertrain could significantly enhance the dynamics of an INFINITI production car.

“INFINITI is the premium car manufacturer within the Renault-Nissan Alliance, and a technical partner to the Renault Sport Formula One Team, so it is natural that we come together to explore the possibility of bringing innovative high-performance hybrid technology to our customers. INFINITI has constantly led the way in making innovative new powertrain technology available, and we’re extremely excited by the potential of Project Black S.” –Roland Krueger, President of INFINITI

The performance hybrid powertrain being explored through Project Black S features an ‘energy recovery system’ (ERS) to harvest energy, deploying recovered electric power to boost power and torque. The result is instant, significant, lag-free acceleration. Inspired by the dual-hybrid system proven in Formula One, the technology does not yet exist in a current road car.

The reveal of Project Black S in Geneva will help to gauge potential public interest in high-performance derivatives of INFINITI cars.

Share this:

About the Author

Press ReleasePress Releases are issued by interested parties, usually the manufacturer or press agents acting on their behalf. We reproduce them here to keep readers abreast of the latest news of interest.

View all posts by Press Release
Ford Testing Large-Scale 3D Printing of Car Parts
FordVideos

Ford Testing Large-Scale 3D Printing of Car Parts

Mar 11 2017 Aaron Turpen 0

Ford is exploring how a large-scale 3-dimensional printer can create auto parts like consoles, spoilers, and more. The concept is …

Read More

Introducing Project Black S From Infiniti
Geneva International Motor ShowInfinitiPress Release

Introducing Project Black S From Infiniti

Mar 10 2017 Press Release 0

Featuring Formula One-inspired technology, Project Black S is an exploration of a new INFINITI high-performance model line. Developed in collaboration …

Read More

After Dark: How to Drive Safely During the Night
Everything Else

After Dark: How to Drive Safely During the Night

Mar 9 2017 Emily Muelford 0

Very few people in the world like the idea of driving in the dark. It’s eerie, there’s low visibility, and …

Read More

Your checklist for viewing second-hand cars
Everything Else

Your checklist for viewing second-hand cars

Mar 9 2017 Tom Brown 0

After you’ve done all your research and settled on a model for your next vehicle, it’s time to view some …

Read More

Need a Cargo Van for Work? Here’s One That’s Actually Fun to Drive
Car ReviewDodge

Need a Cargo Van for Work? Here’s One That’s Actually Fun to Drive

Mar 8 2017 Scott Huntington 0

Van and fun to drive aren’t usually found in the same sentence, but that doesn’t mean utilitarian work vehicles all …

Read More

What Volvo’s Self-Driving Truck Means for the Auto Industry
Autonomous TechEditorial CommentaryVolvo

What Volvo’s Self-Driving Truck Means for the Auto Industry

Mar 6 2017 Scott Huntington 0

There’s been a great deal said about how self-driving cars will change our daily lives. Drafting a document from the …

Read More

Leave a Reply

Sign-up for Awesomeness!