Land Rover Introduces New Range Rover Velar
Land Rover has introduced a new Range Rover model, the Velar, as a midsize luxury SUV. It will enter dealerships later this year with a starting price of about $50,000. The unveiling happened at London’s Design Museum. The Velar will fit between the Evoque and Rover Sport models in the Range Rover lineup.
Details at a glance:
- A compelling, stand out design which features perfectly optimized interior space, powerful, taut surfaces and a stunning silhouette
- Design purity emphasised by segment-first flush deployable door handles.
- The debut of a new, state-of-the-art, Land Rover InControl® infotainment system, Touch Pro Duo, featuring two high-definition 10-inch touchscreens for improved functionality and intuitive operation (2)
- Constructed from a lightweight and stiff aluminium-intensive body structure which enhances performance, agility and efficiency versus traditional steel construction
- The 113.15 in. wheelbase and intelligently-designed interior deliver an exceptionally large 34.4 cu ft luggage compartment
- Available air suspension is standard on six-cylinder models improving on- and off-road refinement and capability, while Adaptive Dynamics damping technology further enhances comfort and control
- All-wheel drive with Intelligent Driveline Dynamics and an optional active locking rear differential (available on six-cylinder derivatives only) deliver maximum driver engagement on-road and ensure Velar leads its segment in all-terrain capability
- Available traction technologies include Terrain Response® (2), All Terrain Progress Control, Low Traction Launch, Hill Descent Control(HDC®) and Gradient Release Control (3)
- A towing capacity of up to 5,500 lbs in six-cylinder models is complemented by the Advanced Tow Assist function (3) – instead of directly steering the vehicle when backing up, the driver can aim where they want the trailer to go using the Touch Pro Duo rotary controller, and the vehicle determines what steering inputs are needed to park the trailer where directed
- Three available powertrains include a responsive 180HP 2.0-liter Ingenium diesel 4-cylinder, a 247HP 2.0-liter gas Ingenium 4-cylinder and a potent 380HP supercharged 3.0-liter gas V6 engine. Each engine is mated to an 8-speed ZF transmission with all-wheel drive standard.
- Full suite of available advanced drivers assistance systems including Autonomous Emergency Braking with pedestrian detection, Reverse Traffic Detection, and Driver Condition Monitoring
2018 Land Rover Range Rover Velar Pricing:
|Model/Trim
|Engine
|Priced From (1)
|Range Rover Velar
|2.0T Si4 247HP
|$49,900
|Range Rover Velar S
|2.0T Si4 247HP
|$54,700
|Range Rover Velar R-Dynamic SE
|2.0T Si4 247HP
|$60,100
|Range Rover Velar R-Dynamic HSE
|2.0T Si4 247HP
|$67,600
|Range Rover Velar S
|2.0 Td4 180HP Diesel
|$56,200
|Range Rover Velar R-Dynamic SE
|2.0 Td4 180HP Diesel
|$61,600
|Range Rover Velar R-Dynamic HSE
|2.0 Td4 180HP Diesel
|$69,100
|Range Rover Velar S
|3.0 SC V6 380HP
|$64,200
|Range Rover Velar R-Dynamic SE
|3.0 SC V6 380HP
|$69,600
|Range Rover Velar R-Dynamic HSE
|3.0 SC V6 380HP
|$77,100
|Range Rover Velar First Edition
|3.0 SC V6 380HP
|$89,300
