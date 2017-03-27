Nissan GT-R Track Edition Will Debut at New York Show
Mar 27 2017
New York Auto ShowNissan

Nissan GT-R Track Edition Will Debut at New York Show

Nissan will unveil the GT-R Track Edition to the United States at the New York Auto Show next month. Running from April 14-23, the Nissan booth at the show will showcase the new edition to the Godzilla.

As the third model in the GT-R lineup, the Track Edition occupies a unique position between the “T” (touring) and “R” (racing) sides of the GT-R equation. Designed to deliver a higher level of performance than the GT-R Premium, the Track Edition features elements of the flagship GT-R NISMO, though retaining the GT-R Premium model’s 565-horsepower engine rating (versus the GT-R NISMO’s 600-horsepower version). The new GT-R Track Edition has a starting MSRP1 of $127,990 and will be available late summer 2017 by order only at GT-R certified Nissan dealers nationwide.

“The new GT-R Track Edition gives buyers a specialized model, one true to GT-R heritage and available only by special order,” said Michael Bunce, vice president, Product Planning, Nissan North America, Inc. “Building on the major upgrade to every GT-R for 2017, the Track Edition is an amazing package inside, outside and under the skin.”

The new GT-R Track Edition’s performance-oriented features start with the body’s additional adhesive bonding (in addition to spot welding), which helps increase body shell rigidity versus the GT-R Premium model. Next, the advanced 4-wheel independent suspension receives unique NISMO tuning, with reduced weight and additional roll stiffness (versus GT-R Premium), as well as NISMO-spec tires.

Other standard equipment includes GT-R NISMO front fenders, 20-inch NISMO forged aluminum-alloy wheels and a special dry carbon-fiber rear spoiler2. Inside, the Track Edition interior includes a unique red and black color treatment with high-grip, motorsports-inspired Recaro® seats.

