Your checklist for viewing second-hand cars

After you’ve done all your research and settled on a model for your next vehicle, it’s time to view some second-hand cars. This can be an intimidating prospect for people that have never had to do this before though, so if you’re unsure of what to look for when viewing used cars, there’s no need to panic. Read on for our checklist…

Overall bodywork

Firstly, walk around the vehicle and look for any signs of repair work. Take note of rust spots, scratches, dents and so on, and question the seller on anything you find concerning.

Tire condition

Make sure that the car is on level ground so that you can clearly see the tires and whether there is anything sagging on the car. The tires should match and be worn evenly, and there should be no cuts or bulges in the tread.

Move on to the bonnet

Check whether the bonnet is warm to the touch. Particularly with private sellers, this could be an indication that they warmed up the engine prior to your arrival so that the car would start. Pop the hood and check all hoses and belts for splits, before checking the engine for any leaks or stains – these will be dark brown in colour.

Checking the boot

Open the boot and check the condition of the interior; check what spares are in there and try out the mechanisms for folding down the seats.

Inside the car

Go over all seating and upholstery; are there any rips, tears, stains and so on? Remember to also check that all the head rests can be removed and re-fitted easily.

On the dashboard

Try all buttons and dials here, from air-conditioning to the radio system and the window mechanisms. After this, turn on the ignition and check whether any warning lights appear.

Checking lights

Here, you should check the following: hazard warning lights, fog lights, side lights, head lights, full beam lights and brake lights. It’s a good idea to bring someone with you on any car viewing, even just for a second opinion, but when checking lights, ask them to walk around the car for you.

Checking the gearbox

You’ve gone over all the aesthetics – now it’s time to test the gearbox. Don’t be alarmed if it feels different from what you’re used to, as all with vary depending on the manufacturer. However, no matter who made it, all gearboxes should allow you to engage each gear quietly, and the gear stick should not shudder or stick.

Checking the clutch

It’s vital that you check the travel of the clutch pedal. This will get the most use out of the three pedals, so if there’s next to no movement in the pedal and it feels spongey, it’s likely that this will need replacing.

We hope you found this post useful – do you have any more tips for viewing second-hand cars? Leave them in the comments section if you do!