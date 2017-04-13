Subaru Reveals New Ascent 3-row SUV Concept, Production Coming Soon
Apr 13 2017
New York Auto ShowSubaru

Subaru Reveals New Ascent 3-row SUV Concept, Production Coming Soon

Subaru quietly unveiled a new Ascent SUV Concept in New York. There isn’t much information on this new, promised 3-row sport utility, but the company has promised that the 7-passenger vehicle will have a production model, which will debut later this year.

Here’s what we know:

The exterior design of the concept follows Subaru’s “Dynamic x Solid” theme with powerful fender flares representing Subaru’s all-wheel drive system and a large, bluff grille denoting a true SUV look. The interior of the concept features a flowing dashboard design and a 7-passenger configuration with center captain’s chairs.

The Ascent production model will be based on a modified version of the Subaru Global Platform that debuted last year. The model will be built at Subaru of Indiana, Inc. in Lafayette, Indiana and will be sold exclusively in the North American market starting in 2018.

Specifications:
Body size: (Length x Width x Height) 198.8 x 78.3 x 72.4 inches
Wheelbase: 117 inches
Tire Size: 275/50 R21
Seating Capacity: 7

A new turbocharged boxer from Subaru will also debut with the SUV as its powerplant.

