U.S. DOJ Suing Fiat-Chrysler Over Diesel Emissions
May 25 2017
Breaking NewsChryslerFiatRam Truck

U.S. DOJ Suing Fiat-Chrysler Over Diesel Emissions

The United States Department of Justice (DOJ), Natural Resources Division, is suing Fiat Chrysler Automobile (FCA), alleging that the company used software defeat devices in its 3.0-liter diesel-powered vehicles in model years 2014-2016. The suit is based on an Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) notice of violation from January 2017.

The engine management software that the EPA says was not disclosed during the accreditation process may have resulted in increased NOx emissions from Ram 1500 and Jeep Grand Cherokee vehicles produced during those two model years with the 3.0-liter EcoDiesel engine.

The lawsuit comes despite FCA’s close cooperation with the EPA and California Air Resources Board (CARB) in testing to clarify issues related to the emissions control technologies. FCA has maintained that they were unaware that the software was not compliant.

In a statement, FCA US said that it is currently reviewing the complaint, but is “disappointed” that the DOJ-ENRD chose to file this lawsuit. FCA said it intends to defend itself vigorously, particularly against any claims that it engaged in any deliberate scheme to install defeat devices to cheat US emissions tests. FCA has updated its emissions software and calibrations and is in the process of gaining EPA approval for them, at which time they will be updated in affected vehicles through a voluntary recall.

FCA expects that the installation of these updated software calibrations will improve the 2014-2016 MY vehicles’ emissions performance and does not anticipate any impact on performance or fuel efficiency.

Notwithstanding this lawsuit, the FCA said it remains committed to working cooperatively with EPA and CARB to resolve the agencies’ concerns quickly and amicably.

Share this:

About the Author

Aaron TurpenAn automotive enthusiast for most of his adult life, Aaron has worked in and around the industry in many ways. He is an accredited member of the Rocky Mountain Automotive Press (RMAP) and freelances as a writer and journalist around the Web and in print. You can find his portfolio at AaronOnAutos.com.

View all posts by Aaron Turpen
Top Issues Which Could Delay You Selling Your Car
Everything Else

Top Issues Which Could Delay You Selling Your Car

May 25 2017 Emily Muelford 0

It’s always a challenging time when you decide to sell your vehicle. After all, you want to find a buyer …

Read More

U.S. DOJ Suing Fiat-Chrysler Over Diesel Emissions
Breaking NewsChryslerFiatRam Truck

U.S. DOJ Suing Fiat-Chrysler Over Diesel Emissions

May 25 2017 Aaron Turpen 0

The United States Department of Justice (DOJ), Natural Resources Division, is suing Fiat Chrysler Automobile (FCA), alleging that the company …

Read More

The Overlooked Maintenance Concerns Drivers Should Pay Attention To
DIY Mechanics

The Overlooked Maintenance Concerns Drivers Should Pay Attention To

May 25 2017 Emily Muelford 0

Keeping your car running smoothly is and in its best condition for the roads, you need to constantly keep up …

Read More

Honda hatches a youth infusion in Civic Hatchback
Car ReviewHonda

Honda hatches a youth infusion in Civic Hatchback

May 24 2017 Jimmy Dinsmore 0

Small cars look better with hatchbacks. That may just be my opinion, but my tester this week proves that to …

Read More

Buying Or Leasing A Car: Which Is Best For You?
Everything Else

Buying Or Leasing A Car: Which Is Best For You?

May 24 2017 Emily Muelford 0

Picture this; you’re ready to get your hands on a new car, but the dealer offers you two options. You …

Read More

Remembering Nicky Hayden
Breaking NewsRacing

Remembering Nicky Hayden

May 23 2017 Aaron Turpen 0

It is with very heavy hearts that the Dunlop family mourns the tragic loss of Nicky Hayden. Words cannot do …

Read More

Leave a Reply

Sign-up for Awesomeness!