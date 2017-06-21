2018 Ford F-150 Will Have New Transmission, New Engines, and Diesel
Jun 21 2017
Breaking NewsFord

2018 Ford F-150 Will Have New Transmission, New Engines, and Diesel

Ford has announced that the 2018 F-150 pickup truck will have a new engine, a 3.3-liter V6 EcoBoost to replace the current 3.5L engine. The truck will also see a newly-updated V8 with better efficiency and, for the first time, a 10-speed automatic transmission for that engine – making ten gears available for all engine options. Including with a new 3.0-liter Power Stroke V6 diesel engine which will come next spring. Auto start-stop will become standard on all F-150 models.

The upgrades mean that all engines will have better power output and more fuel efficiency than their 2017 and earlier counterparts.

The base 3.3-liter V6 will offer 290 horsepower and 265 foot pounds of torque. The 2.7L EcoBoost will offer 325 horses and 400 lb-ft. The 5.0L V8 will offer 395 hp and 400 lb-ft. Ford says that numbers for the 3.0-liter diesel will be forthcoming. The 3.5L base engine and EcoBoost engine will remain as options for the F-150 and will be unchanged.

The same engine lineup will also be offered in the 2018 Ford Expedition SUV. The Expedition is also redesigned with an aluminum body.

Share this:

About the Author

Aaron TurpenAn automotive enthusiast for most of his adult life, Aaron has worked in and around the industry in many ways. He is an accredited member of the Rocky Mountain Automotive Press (RMAP) and freelances as a writer and journalist around the Web and in print. You can find his portfolio at AaronOnAutos.com.

View all posts by Aaron Turpen
Ford GT 24 Hours of Le Mans Documentary Debuts on Amazon Prime
FordPress Release

Ford GT 24 Hours of Le Mans Documentary Debuts on Amazon Prime

Jun 21 2017 Press Release 0

The Ford GT race car’s triumphant return to the 24 Hours of Le Mans and simultaneous development of the Ford …

Read More

2018 Ford F-150 Will Have New Transmission, New Engines, and Diesel
Breaking NewsFord

2018 Ford F-150 Will Have New Transmission, New Engines, and Diesel

Jun 21 2017 Aaron Turpen 0

Ford has announced that the 2018 F-150 pickup truck will have a new engine, a 3.3-liter V6 EcoBoost to replace …

Read More

Prevention Is Best: How to Avoid Car Accidents
Everything Else

Prevention Is Best: How to Avoid Car Accidents

Jun 21 2017 Aaron Turpen 0

Car accidents aren’t fun. They’re dangerous, scary, and most of the time, quite easily avoidable. Just by following a few …

Read More

Car Defects: More Common Than You Might Think
Everything Else

Car Defects: More Common Than You Might Think

Jun 21 2017 Emily Muelford 0

When you hear about a car accident, your immediate thought might be that one of the drivers were clearly at …

Read More

What Kit Should You Buy For Your New Car?
Everything Else

What Kit Should You Buy For Your New Car?

Jun 19 2017 Emily Muelford 0

Getting your first car is hugely exciting. The stress of driving lessons is behind you and you no longer have …

Read More

Thinking Again: Are Clash Prevention Systems Worth It?
Everything Else

Thinking Again: Are Clash Prevention Systems Worth It?

Jun 16 2017 Aaron Turpen 0

For any car owner, the idea of going through a crash isn’t one you want to think about – but …

Read More

Leave a Reply

Sign-up for Awesomeness!