2018 Ford F-150 Will Have New Transmission, New Engines, and Diesel

Ford has announced that the 2018 F-150 pickup truck will have a new engine, a 3.3-liter V6 EcoBoost to replace the current 3.5L engine. The truck will also see a newly-updated V8 with better efficiency and, for the first time, a 10-speed automatic transmission for that engine – making ten gears available for all engine options. Including with a new 3.0-liter Power Stroke V6 diesel engine which will come next spring. Auto start-stop will become standard on all F-150 models.

The upgrades mean that all engines will have better power output and more fuel efficiency than their 2017 and earlier counterparts.

The base 3.3-liter V6 will offer 290 horsepower and 265 foot pounds of torque. The 2.7L EcoBoost will offer 325 horses and 400 lb-ft. The 5.0L V8 will offer 395 hp and 400 lb-ft. Ford says that numbers for the 3.0-liter diesel will be forthcoming. The 3.5L base engine and EcoBoost engine will remain as options for the F-150 and will be unchanged.

The same engine lineup will also be offered in the 2018 Ford Expedition SUV. The Expedition is also redesigned with an aluminum body.