4 Of The Best Cars You Can Buy Right Now

If you’re on the hunt for a new car in 2017, there are a few makes and models out there that you may have considered. The car you select will depend on your needs, how often you drive, who will be traveling with you, how much you’re willing to spend on insurance and fuel, etc. It can take a long time to find the perfect car for you! Here are 4 solid suggestions you can look at to help you with your search:

The Jaguar F-Pace SUV

This car received a double win for World Car Of The Year, as well as an award for World Car Design Of The Year. It is Jaguar’s best selling vehicle, and with good reason. The car has exceptional dynamics, but is suitable for daily use. The bold design always turns heads, so it’s perfect if you want a show stopping car. It is a quality car to drive, with well weighted steering and sports car driving dynamics. The comfort levels are great, and it is a competitive price on top of all of that.

Mercedes Benz E-Class

This car won over the famous BMW 5 series, and the Volvo V90. It also won awards at the World Performance Car Awards. If you’re conscious of the environment, there’s even a plug in hybrid version. The elegant proportions and dramatic bodywork make this a beautiful car to own.

Porsche Boxster

The World Performance Car Award Went to Porsche for the 5th time, and there are many models that may be suitable. This car has won many awards throughout the years and was even voted better than the Audi R8 Spyder. Using a place like Cars & Co new porsche dealers means you can get reasonable deals on a quality Porsche car, such as the Boxster pretty 2 seat convertible. The car boasts sublime handling as well as a stunning design. The Porsche Cayman also makes a good choice, and is similar to the Boxster in many ways. The interior is identical to the Boxster, however, the Cayman is slightly more practical.

Toyota Prius Prime

This car is the car that won the World Green Car award, and is from Toyota’s superior electric range.Toyota call the Toyota Prius Prime their most advanced hybrid yet, as it enhances performance and maximizes efficiency. The car is perfect for commuting and everyday use, and will help you to do your bit for the environment. Everybody can begin looking at hybrid cars as a viable option now, as they are far more practical and cost effective than they used to be. You’ll feel much better driving around in a car that isn’t an environmental hazard.

Are you looking at buying any of these cars right now? You wouldn’t regret owning one of these amazing cars, providing you’ve done your research and you feel confident that you can afford them. Are there any cars you think should be on the list? Leave your thoughts and comments below. Come back soon!