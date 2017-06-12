Bike-to-Vehicle Technology Launched To Prevent Motorcycle Accidents
Jun 12 2017
MotorcycleVideos

Bike-to-Vehicle Technology Launched To Prevent Motorcycle Accidents

Autotalks, a vehicle-to-everything (V2E) communications solutions provider, has announced that it’s launching bike-to-vehicle (B2V) communications. The solution is based on a chipset developed by the company and will integrate with other original equipment manufacturers’ comm devices currently under development.

Specifically, the Autotalks system will converse with a Bosch system currently planned for testing and development in a large B2V study that’s part of a broad scope vehicle-to-vehicle and vehicle-to-infrastructure (V2V and V2I) communications study. The study, taking place in Germany, could reduce motorcycle accidents by one third.

