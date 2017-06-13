DOE Says That Automotive Use of Lightweight Materials Has Increased Significantly
Jun 13 2017
Automotive Industry

DOE Says That Automotive Use of Lightweight Materials Has Increased Significantly

According to the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE), despite vehicles getting heavier over the past two decades, they’ve also greatly increased their use of lightweight materials. The average weight of a light passenger vehicle in North America has increased from about 3,700 pounds to about 4,000 pounds from 1995 to 2014. Yet that weight gain would have been far larger were it not for the roughly 300 pounds of standard steel per vehicle that’s been removed in favor of lighter materials such as high strength steels, aluminum, etc.

Much of the weight loss has been in the reduction of iron castings (cast iron) in vehicles, which has largely been dropped thanks to engines moving to aluminum architecture. Aluminum use in the average light duty vehicle has increased 72 percent in 20 years.

Plastics and composites have also seen an increase in use, jumping 40 percent in that same time period.

Share this:

About the Author

Aaron TurpenAn automotive enthusiast for most of his adult life, Aaron has worked in and around the industry in many ways. He is an accredited member of the Rocky Mountain Automotive Press (RMAP) and freelances as a writer and journalist around the Web and in print. You can find his portfolio at AaronOnAutos.com.

View all posts by Aaron Turpen
Keep On Trucking: Key Points To Consider For First Time Buyers
Everything Else

Keep On Trucking: Key Points To Consider For First Time Buyers

Jun 14 2017 Emily Muelford 0

Buying a car is a regular occurrence to lots of people. After all, some vehicles are cheap, and others break …

Read More

DOE Says That Automotive Use of Lightweight Materials Has Increased Significantly
Automotive Industry

DOE Says That Automotive Use of Lightweight Materials Has Increased Significantly

Jun 13 2017 Aaron Turpen 0

According to the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE), despite vehicles getting heavier over the past two decades, they’ve also greatly …

Read More

Gluttonous glory: Luxurious GMC Sierra Denali gets big engine, big performance
Car ReviewGMC

Gluttonous glory: Luxurious GMC Sierra Denali gets big engine, big performance

Jun 13 2017 Jimmy Dinsmore 0

Trucks are really an American phenomenon. The bigger the better. The more power the better. I’ve talked at length as …

Read More

Under The Hood: Getting The Most Out Of Your Vehicle
Everything Else

Under The Hood: Getting The Most Out Of Your Vehicle

Jun 12 2017 Emily Muelford 0

For a lot of car lovers, it’s not just a matter of having a nice car; it’s about being able …

Read More

Bike-to-Vehicle Technology Launched To Prevent Motorcycle Accidents
MotorcycleVideos

Bike-to-Vehicle Technology Launched To Prevent Motorcycle Accidents

Jun 12 2017 Aaron Turpen 0

Autotalks, a vehicle-to-everything (V2E) communications solutions provider, has announced that it’s launching bike-to-vehicle (B2V) communications. The solution is based on …

Read More

9 Things You Should Consider Before Booking Driving Lessons
Everything Else

9 Things You Should Consider Before Booking Driving Lessons

Jun 8 2017 Tom Brown 0

The prospect of learning how to drive can be exciting yet scary at the same time. However, it is important …

Read More

Leave a Reply

Sign-up for Awesomeness!