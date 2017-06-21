Ford GT 24 Hours of Le Mans Documentary Debuts on Amazon Prime

The Ford GT race car’s triumphant return to the 24 Hours of Le Mans and simultaneous development of the Ford GT supercar are highlighted in the new documentary, “The Return,” available now as the company’s first film on Amazon Prime Video.

Emmy Award-winning director Erich Joiner brings audiences the behind-the-scenes view of the fiercely competitive struggle to get the new Ford GT race car ready to race at Le Mans in 2016 – 50 years after Ford’s historic 1-2-3 1966 win.

“To win a race, you have to have incredible commitment,” said Raj Nair, Ford executive vice president and president of North America. “This film captures the teamwork and challenges the team encountered and overcame living up to the Ford GT’s iconic heritage.”

“The Return” features never-before-seen footage showing the challenge Ford Motor Company set for itself in developing an all-new Ford GT, which both honored its storied history on the race track and shattered modern expectations about what a supercar can be.

“As a director and an avid racing enthusiast, I set out to make a passion project of a movie,” said Joiner. “I was able to shoot things that very few people ever get to witness about building a world-class race car and program. And then putting this new car and team up against the best in the world at the Le Mans 24 Hours. It was a once-in-a-lifetime experience I will never forget.”

Enthusiasts get exclusive access to the side-by-side development of the GT race car and production car through the eyes of those involved during its fast and intense development. World-class drivers, racing experts and others bring life to the most treacherous, high-stakes endurance race in the world, while Ford family members link the race’s significance to Henry Ford launching the company on the track more than 100 years ago.

“The Return” is available for free download on Amazon Prime starting the eve of the 2017 24 Hours of Le Mans, where four Ford GT race cars will return again to fight for the most coveted trophy in endurance racing. The green flag drops on Saturday.

View the documentary at http://amzn.to/TheReturn