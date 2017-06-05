How To Keep Your Tires In Best Shape For A Road Trip

If you are planning to go on a road trip soon, you should really check your car’s condition first before you hit the road. Don’t forget to check the tires since they are the only part of your vehicle that literally hit the road. Take the necessary steps to make sure that your tires are in top condition and ready for the trip.

Steps To Check The Condition Of The Tires

Step 1 :

Check for the dry rotted tire – Check if your tires’ sidewalls have cracks and tires have discoloured, you need to replace them. A dry rotted tire is not stable to drive on. If you see even a small sign of dry rot, get the tire examined by a tire care centre. A severely dry rotted tire will have cracks all over its surface and fade to grey from black.

Step 2:

Check the tread depth of the tires – You can use a tread depth gauge to measure the tread depth. Each tire must have more than 2/32 inch tread depth. If you find any flat spots on the treads of the tires, which is fine on the other sides, you should get it checked at a service centre. You should never go on a trip with the bald tires.

Step 3:

Check for overall wear and tear of the tires – Check for any cuts, bulges, bald spots, cracks, unevenness, bumps, etc. If you find anything, take it to a tire service centre and get it checked.

Step 4:

Get your tires/wheel aligned – Wheel alignment adjusts the angles of the wheels. For the optimum performance, they must be perpendicular to the road and parallel to each other. Properly aligned tires can reduce the wear and extend your tire’s life.

Reduced rolling resistance also gives better gas mileage. So, the chances are you will save enough money on the fuel for the cost of alignment.

Getting your wheels aligned also improves handling and give you a better driving experience. If your vehicle tends to move towards one side, or your steering wheel vibrates, or you need to apply extra force to maintain your car straight, you may need alignment of your wheels.

Step 5:

Check the air pressure in your tires – You must make sure that the tires are inflated to the recommended pressure. Properly inflated tires give you a safer and smoother ride. They also provide better fuel economy and put less burden on your engine as well.

Step 6:

Don’t overload your vehicle beyond the recommended weight limitations – Find out the maximum weight recommendations of your vehicle. You may also find maximum load rating on the sidewalls of your tires. Excessive loads can prove to be dangerous, so make sure you remove any extra load, no matter what.

Step 7:

Make sure that none of your tires is mismatched – You should never buy one tire in case of a puncture. You must buy them in a pair and put new tires in the front. One new tire does not work properly with three old tires and cause handling issues to rest of your tires. Your old tires as well as the new one, all of them will wear out in an extremely uneven fashion. If you recently got one, replace another one to pair with it.

Step 8:

Get your wheels balanced – Wheel balancing is done to equalise the weight of combined tire and wheel assembly so that it rotates smoothly.

If you have checked the headlights, air-conditioning, coolant, radiator, engine, air & cabin filters, engine oil, etc. besides your tires, you are now ready to hit the road.

Though you always need to thoroughly inspect your tires whenever you go on a road trip, but you must maintain your tires regularly. Good maintenance extends the life of your tires and performance of your tires and vehicle. Here are some of the tips you need to follow to maintain your tires

Tips To Maintain Tires

Avoid Direct Sunlight – Direct sunlight can cause UV damage, can deflate your tires and may cause dry rotted tire as well.

Apply Tire Protectors Regularly – Regular application of tire protectors increases their life and prevents possible cracks.

Recommended Air Pressure – Always maintain the recommended air pressure in your tires.

Alignment and Balancing – Get your wheels aligned and balanced regularly.

Replace Tires in Pairs – Always replace your tires in pairs and never replace a single tire.

Rotate Tires Regularly – Rotate your tires at regular intervals. It leads to an even tread wear and extends the life of your tires.

Conclusion

Before you hit the road, it is vital to inspect your tires and wheels. Make sure that they are in the top shape before you expect them to take you a thousand miles away.

Author Bio

Stella Grant

My name is Stlella Grant. I am atrained mechanic with years of experience. Thanks to years experience I have plenty to share on auto maintenance and am willing to help you make your automobile work smooth – from the inside out. Visit to Speedfinal.com to know more information about Automotive you may need.