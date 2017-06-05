Important Phone Numbers Every Driver Should Save

Driving can occasionally become a dangerous task. If you end up in a car accident or your car breaks down, then the last thing you want is to wait for someone to stop and help you. Instead, you want to be able to call someone and have them come pick you up, hence the importance of knowing some of these numbers.

These numbers should be written down in a small notebook and kept safe in your car. If you have an emergency first-aid kit or tool box, then keep these numbers safe with those. If you don’t, then you can simply keep them in your glove compartment. Remember that no actual numbers will be listed, so get the correct numbers by doing a Google search, looking at your documentation or asking around. Without further ado, here are a couple of services and people you should get in touch with so you can write down their numbers for your own convenience.

Your insurance company

No one likes the idea of a car accident, but it’s something you just have to accept as a possibility when driving. This is why it’s important to get in touch with your insurance company. Make sure they’re one of the first few numbers you call after an accident and make sure you’re constantly speaking to them whenever your circumstances change in order to readjust your insurance payments. For example, if you drive your car less then you could get slightly lower costs on your car insurance. If you want to register another driver on your vehicle, then the insurance costs might be lowered depending on their experience and age.

A local attorney

In addition to contacting your insurance company, you also need a lawyer such as Parks & Braxton, criminal DUI attorneys. They will help you deal with your compensation claim and also defend you against other people who are trying to make a quick buck off of your accident. Keep their number updated and make sure they’re the second number you phone after an accident (the first should always be emergency services!).

A friend that owns a pickup

Ever got stuck in the middle of the road with a broken car? Don’t worry, many people have experienced it. Sadly, there’s very little you can do about it outside of calling a friend who owns a pickup truck. It’s a lot cheaper and more efficient than a professional service. You could pay your friend a bit of money and it would still be worth the price. However, if you don’t have a friend to call, then your next best option would be a mechanic.

Your nearest mechanic

Whether you’ve broken down in the middle of a street or if you need someone to come and help you start your car, make sure you’ve got your nearest mechanic on speed dial to help you maintain your vehicle’s health. It could be a simple fix like charging the battery or cleaning out the engine, or it could be something a little more time-consuming such as a diagnosis or replacing a tire. Whatever the job, make sure you’re in touch with your nearest mechanic so they can help you out.