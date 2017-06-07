International Team Reveals Mechanisms of VW, Fiat Software Emissions Defeat Codes
Jun 7 2017
FiatVolkswagen

International Team Reveals Mechanisms of VW, Fiat Software Emissions Defeat Codes

An international team of researchers has uncovered the mechanisms of two families of software defeat devices for diesel engines: one used by the Volkswagen Group to pass emissions tests in the US and Europe, and a second found in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles. To carry out the analysis, the team developed new static analysis firmware forensics techniques necessary automatically to identify defeat devices and confirm their function.

After testing some 900 firmware images, the researchers were able to detect a potential defeat device in more than 400 firmware images spanning eight years. Both the Volkswagen and Fiat vehicles use the EDC17 diesel ECU manufactured by Bosch, the researchers noted. Using a combination of manual reverse engineering of binary firmware images and insights obtained from manufacturer technical documentation traded in the performance tuner community, the researchers identified the defeat devices used, how the devices inferred when the vehicle was under test, and how that inference was used to change engine behavior. “Notably,” the team wrote in a paper presented at the 38th IEEE Symposium on Security and Privacy this week, “we find strong evidence that both defeat devices were created by Bosch and then enabled by Volkswagen and Fiat for their respective vehicles.

During current emissions standards tests, cars are placed on a chassis equipped with a dynamometer. The vehicle follows a precisely defined speed profile that tries to mimic real driving on an urban route with frequent stops. The conditions of the test are both standardized and public. This essentially makes it possible for manufacturers to intentionally alter the behavior of their vehicles during the test cycle. The code found in Volkswagen vehicles checks for a number of conditions associated with a driving test, such as distance, speed and even the position of the wheel. If the conditions are met, the code directs the onboard computer to activate emissions curbing mechanism when those conditions were met.

The team examined 900 versions of the code and found that 400 of those included information to circumvent emissions tests. A specific piece of code was labeled as the “acoustic condition”—ostensibly, a way to control the sound the engine makes. But in reality, the label became a euphemism for conditions occurring during an emissions test. The code allowed for as many as 10 different profiles for potential tests. When the computer determined the car was undergoing a test, it activated emissions-curbing systems, which reduced the amount of nitrogen oxide emitted.

Researchers found a less sophisticated circumventing ploy for the Fiat 500X. That car’s onboard computer simply allows its emissions-curbing system to run for the first 26 minutes and 40 seconds after the engine starts—roughly the duration of many emissions tests.

Tags: 

Share this:

About the Author

Tom BrownTom Brown is an automotive market enthusiast living in the United States. He holds a diverse background in automotive marketing and enjoys utilizing that to produce insights into the inner workings of the industry.

View all posts by Tom Brown
Volkswagen Reaches Settlement Agreements On 3.0L V6 Diesels in the U.S.
Breaking NewsVolkswagen

Volkswagen Reaches Settlement Agreements On 3.0L V6 Diesels in the U.S.

Feb 2 2017 Press Release 0

Volkswagen AG and Volkswagen Group of America, Inc. (together, Volkswagen) announced today that they have reached proposed agreements to resolve …

Read More

Fiat-Chrysler Charged With #Dieselgate Cheating
Breaking NewsChryslerFiatRam Truck

Fiat-Chrysler Charged With #Dieselgate Cheating

Jan 15 2017 Aaron Turpen 0

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the California Air Resources Board have charged Fiat Chrysler Automobiles with violations of clean …

Read More

Volkswagen To Plead Guilty, Pay $4.3B In Penalties, Indictments
Breaking NewsVolkswagen

Volkswagen To Plead Guilty, Pay $4.3B In Penalties, Indictments

Jan 14 2017 Aaron Turpen 0

Volkswagen has agreed with the U.S. government to resolve criminal and federal environmental and other civil claims relating to the …

Read More

CARB Rejects VW Recall Plan for 3.0L Diesels
Automotive IndustryVolkswagen

CARB Rejects VW Recall Plan for 3.0L Diesels

Jul 19 2016 Aaron Turpen 0

The California Air Resources Board has rejected a Volkswagen Group proposal for repairing emissions control and defeat devices on 3.0-liter …

Read More

German Report Finds Large Gap Between Lab Results and Real-world NOx Emissions in Diesel Engines
Automotive Industry

German Report Finds Large Gap Between Lab Results and Real-world NOx Emissions in Diesel Engines

Apr 23 2016 Aaron Turpen 0

After testing 53 models of passenger vehicles meeting Euro 5 and 6 emissions requirements for diesel engines, the German federal …

Read More

European Commission Proposes Overhaul of Automotive Approval Framework
Everything Else

European Commission Proposes Overhaul of Automotive Approval Framework

Jan 28 2016 Aaron Turpen 0

The European Commission is proposing a near-complete overhaul of the EU’s Whole Vehicle Type-Approval System (WVTA). Currently, national authorities are …

Read More

Leave a Reply

Sign-up for Awesomeness!