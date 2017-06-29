Money-Saving Measures For Every Driver

It’s no secret that owning a car isn’t cheap. Even if you’re not after the latest models and the luxury brands, buying and keeping a car on the road can be a pricey business. If you’re looking to save cash, here are some money-saving measures to try.

Shop around

When you’re looking for a new broadband provider or home insurance policy, it’s common to spend a few minutes comparing prices and having a look at what’s out there. It’s useful to use the same strategy when you’re buying or leasing a new car or looking to renew your car insurance. Thanks to the Internet, it takes seconds to pull up affordable automobile insurance quotes on your screen, and you can follow links to find out more and submit an application all from the comfort of your sofa. Comparison sites do all the hard work for you, so you don’t have to waste time making hundreds of calls or trawling through the websites of individual providers. You may be surprised at how much money you could save by switching your provider or taking out a new policy. If you’re shopping for a new car, and you’re open-minded when it comes to the make and model, get some prices, arrange some test drives, and look out for incentives. If you’re thinking of leasing or buying a car on finance, you may find that some manufacturers are offering deposit contributions, for example.

Drive carefully

This may seem obvious, but driving safely isn’t just a means of avoiding accidents and injuries. If you drive carefully, you can also save yourself money. Taking good care of your car will reduce tire wear, lower the cost of refueling your car, and save you money on your car insurance. Pay attention to speed restrictions, focus on the road at all times, and go steady with braking.

Look after your car

Prevention is better than cure when it comes to maintaining your car. If you ignore abnormal sounds and noises and hope for the best, or you go for years without having your car checked over by a mechanic, you’re likely to end up paying more in the long-run. Keep your car covered in the winter months, check the tires before long journeys, and don’t forget to schedule maintenance checks periodically. If you do notice any changes when you’re driving, such as the brakes screeching or the clutch sticking, it’s best to call the garage and have the car looked at. If problems get worse, the cost of repairs is likely to increase.

If you surveyed a group of motorists, most would admit that they’d like to spend less on keeping a car on the road. It’s not cheap to run a motor, but there are ways of bringing costs down. It’s worth shopping around for the best deals if you’re looking for a new car or you’re hoping to find a more affordable insurance policy. Once you’ve got your car, drive carefully, protect your vehicle from the elements, and keep up to date with recommended maintenance checks.