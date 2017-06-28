The Chrysler Pacifica Is Road Trip Ready

With summer vacation almost upon us, many families are wondering how they can make the most of their time together, while still getting out of town for a while. This year, instead of counting pennies for plane tickets, why not pack the family into a car and see the country by road. The perfect car to tour the country in style is the Chrysler Pacifica, and here are the reasons why.

For the kids

One of the biggest reasons parents rarely consider a road trip to be an appropriate family vacation is because they dread spending hours on end with bored children whining “are we there yet?” Fortunately, one of the available features on the Chrysler Pacifica is the class-exclusive Uconnect Theater rear seat entertainment system. These two-inch touchscreen include games, plays DVDs, and answers the inevitable “Are we there yet?” with a map showing the remaining distance.

If you’re worried about how younger kids will stick to nap schedules without a familiar routine, there are pop-up shades in the second and third rows to block out sunlight and make it easier for sleep to take hold.

For the parents

The kids don’t get all the good gadgets. In the front row, the Chrysler Pacifica has a large console with plenty of built-in cupholders and sliding partitions for stashing your snacks. As an added bonus, this will ensure that you only have to make stops for restroom breaks, instead of pulling into the nearest roadside restaurant every time someone is hungry. However, if someone does get a bit claustrophobic spending so much time in the car, everyone can get out with the touch of a button on the steering wheel.

Fuel economy

You can cover a lot of distance in the Chrysler Pacifica, which features a standard 3.6L Pentastar V6 engine and nine-speed automatic transmission, and it has the fuel efficiency of up to 28 highway mpg. This can significantly reduce the number of fuel stops you need to make, and it buys you time to find the nearest oil change location should you run into any trouble. More importantly, you can use the money you save to check into a nice motel room, or buy souvenirs at the next town.

Space

An essential step to preparing for a road trip is to pack efficiently since you’re likely to be on the road for several days at a time. This is easier said than done when you have limited cargo space, but this is far from the case with the Chrysler Pacifica. The car can be configured for up to eight passengers, and it still has 32.3 cubic feet of space behind the third row of seats. This means there is still plenty of trunk space for everyone’s luggage, and there is extra space in the Stow ’n Go Seating and Storage System for sleeping bags, portable cribs, or anything else you might need. You can easily fold down the third row seats if you still need more space.