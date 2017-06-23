What To Do Before Buying Your New Car

If you plan on buying a new car, this can be a very exciting time. But there are certain things that you should consider before you make any sudden moves. Here are some things that you should remember before signing on the dotted line.

Buy the vehicle, not the deal

It is very easy to be caught up in good deals and offers on vehicles, that take your attention away to what you were actually interested in, and put your focus onto the best sale instead. You want to avoid doing this at all costs, because at the time it might feel great, but after a few hours, a few days, weeks or even months, there will come a time where you realize that that wasn’t the car you wanted at all. It’s better to try getting a relatively good deal on the car you really want, than getting an amazing deal on a car that you don’t even like.

Take care of your old one

Before you go to get a new car, you may want to figure out what you’re doing with the old one first. This will just give you less to do when your new one actually arrives, and you won’t have to stress about getting everything sorted out in a hurry.

If it’s a pile of junk, you may be best off trying to sell off parts, or just taking it to the scrap yard to be destroyed. But if your vehicle is in relatively good nick, then it’s worth trying to find a buyer for your car, so you’re getting a decent price that can either be put towards your new investment or just used for extra cash in the future.

Don’t rely on the sticker price for negotiations

Negotiating can be a big issue for some buyers because they look at the sticker price, and try and work their way down from there to whatever they deem as a fair. But don’t be fooled – this isn’t where the real price should start. That’s just what the dealers want you to think so they can get you to pay more, all while making you think you have an ‘incredible deal’.

So negotiate as much as you can, even if it sounds outrageous. This is where doing the right research comes into play. It will work as your own secret weapon, and no one will be able to play you around.

Doing the appropriate research will help you during negotiations

By doing this, you will have so much power and be entitled to some juicy deals, because you already know all the ins and outs, along with the real value of the car you are trying to buy.

So compare prices between different car brands, and then look at the prices that the dealers are giving. You can get all the quotes you need online before even having to walk through the door. You will be a dealer’s worst nightmare if you arrive with all the prices and features that you have tracked down – resulting in having everything on your terms. You just have to have the confidence.