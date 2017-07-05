2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS is 700 HP of Madness

The 2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS will be the fastest street-legal 911 model ever produced. Debuting at the Goodwood Festival of Speed last weekend, the 911 GT2 RS is a 700-horsepower twin-turbo flat-six that weighs only 3,241 pounds with a full tank of fuel. This two-seater accelerates from 0-60 mph in 2.7 seconds and has a top speed of 211 miles per hour. Its power output is 80 hp and 37 lb-ft more than the previous GT2 RS.

The 3.8-liter engine in the GT2 RS is based on the power plant found in the current 911 Turbo S model. In order to increase performance further, larger turbochargers push an increased volume of air into the combustion chambers. A new additional cooling system delivers optimum cooling at peak loads by spraying water on the intercoolers when the intake air temperature reaches a determined threshold. This reduces the inlet temperature under boost and allows for optimum power output, even under extreme conditions. The customized GT seven-speed double-clutch Porsche Doppelkupplung (PDK) transmission in the new GT2 RS enables maximum efficiency with uninterrupted torque transfer. The specially developed lightweight titanium exhaust system weighs around 15 pounds less than the system used in the 911 Turbo.

The 2018 911 GT2 RS has exceptional dry grip thanks to its race-bred chassis with rear axle steering and Ultra High Performance (UHP) tires. The stability management system is tuned for spirited driving in the new 911 GT2 RS. The PSM can be deactivated in two stages using the ESC OFF and ESC+TC OFF functions. Large air intakes and outlets and the striking rear wing underscore the emphasis on aerodynamics and down-force. The large, wide wheels with 265/35 ZR 20 tires at the front and 325/30 ZR 21 tires at the rear help ensure outstanding braking and cornering potential. The 911 GT2 RS features Porsche Ceramic Composite Brakes (PCCB) as standard. The front fenders, wheel housing vents, outer shells on the Sport Design exterior mirrors, air intakes on the rear quarter panels, and parts of the rear are made from carbon fiber reinforced plastic (CFRP), as are many of the interior components. The front luggage compartment lid is also made from carbon fiber to make the vehicle as light as possible, while the standard roof panel is made from magnesium. Both of these body panels feature a visible recess in the center, a design element previously used on the 2016 911 GT3 RS.

The 2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS model is available to order with a base MSRP of $293,200, excluding the $1,050 delivery, processing and handling fee. It will reach U.S. dealers in early 2018.