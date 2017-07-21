CARB Finalizes Deal With Volkswagen, #Dieselgate Ends

The California Air Resources Board (CARB) has agreed to a final settlement with Volkswagen in which California will receive $153.8 million on top of the $533 million already paid and the $800 million paid into the California Zero Emissions Vehicle program.

The agreement is pending court approval. The $153.8 million dollars represents penalties for air quality violations and the costs of CARB’s investigation. This Consent Decree is in addition to:

More than $422 million dollars VW must pay into a national trust to mitigate environmental harm in California;

$800 million dollars in Zero Emission Vehicle (ZEV) related investments that VW must perform in California pursuant to an investment plan approved by CARB;

$25 million dollars VW has paid to CARB to support ZEV investment programs, including vehicle replacement programs, for low-income residents;

Consumer relief, including restitution and modification or buy back of the affected vehicles;

$86 million dollars it has paid to the California Attorney General’s office for civil penalties and costs; and

Any additional mitigation payments VW is required to make if it fails to modify or buy back at least 85% of the subject vehicles in California.

The Consent Decree also includes an injunction requiring the company to implement a corporate compliance program, conduct enhanced vehicle testing, and undertake a series of audit and reporting obligations to ensure future compliance with US and California laws and regulations.