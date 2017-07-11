Don’t Drive? Here’s What You Need To Know To Get Behind The Wheel

Confused about car insurance?

Not sure which type of car is best for inexperienced drivers?

Scared you might not even pass your driving test?

The road to becoming a licensed driver can certainly be a very long and winding one, so there is no wonder that first-time drivers get very nervous when they are out and about behind the wheel.

We know it can be difficult getting the experience you need to be a great driver, so we thought we’d give you a helping hand. This is the complete guide that all new drivers need to know – it covers everything from passing your test to buying your very first motor. So, what’s stopping you? Time to read on!

5 Steps To Pass Your Test

Get Experience On Top Of Your Lessons. All beginner drivers will need a lot of experience in order to pass their test. In fact, some experts believe that you need around 120 hours before taking your test. That’s going to be expensive if you get 120 hours of lessons! So, you need to find someone willing to take you to practice on top of your lessons.

Ace Your Theory. If you don’t pass your theory test , there is no way you will be able to take the practical exam. So, be sure to practice, practice, and practice all that theory!

Get To Know Possible Test Routes. Each test center will have specific test routes that they send out their examinees. Your driving instructor should have a good idea of what the exact routes are, so ask to practice them a few times. That way, you will know what to expect!

Practice Your Maneuvers. You also need to be able to do your maneuvers flawlessly. These are very easy to get wrong, especially when you are a bit stressed about your exam, so it is necessary to practice them as much as possible. After enough process, you will be able to do them without even thinking about it!

Appear Confident. When it is time to take your driving exam, it is important that you come across as confident. If you are too nervous, your examiner might not think that you are confident enough to take a car out onto a busy road or motorway!

Once you have passed your driving test, you will probably think that all the hard work is over – you are now free to drive! True, you will be legally licensed to drive, but that doesn’t mean that there is nothing else to consider. Now you need to consider some very important decisions. Such as, what kind of car are you going to buy?

There are lots of different types of cars out there and many different makes. Some are more suitable for new drivers than others. For example, there is no need in you driving around in a huge Land Rover that has a massive engine.

Not sure which cars to consider? Here are some of the best-suited for new drivers.

Subaru Forester. Did you know that the Subaru Forester is one of America’s favorite cars? That’s probably because it is a great all-rounder! It is an SUV, so perfect for families who need lots of storage space and room in the back seats. But it also handles really easily as well, so new drivers will find it very easy to drive.

Volkswagen Polo. The Volkswagen Polo might look very compact, but you will find that it actually provides you with plenty of space once you are inside. The car often comes with a very reasonable price tag, which makes it extremely popular with new drivers who don’t have a large budget.

Ford Fiesta. This particular car has been popular for a few years now, and its popularity doesn’t seem to be giving up anytime soon! That’s probably because it is such value for money. Not only that, though, but this small car offers fantastic handling, and it is also relatively cheap to insure.

Vauxhall Corsa. Another car that has been around for quite a while, the Vauxhall Corsa is a bestseller in the UK. That’s probably because it is such a good runaround car for people who live in the city. It has plenty of space inside and is also quite cheap to fill up.

Suzuki Swift. This Suzuki car comes with some great little features, such as folding rear seats. So, you will be able to make a lot more space whenever you need it the most! It has great driveability and can get up to some considerable speeds. Surprisingly, it offers great value for money when it comes to gas.

There is no better feeling than bringing a new car home with you! Especially if you were able to buy a completely new one. But now that you have your very own car, you need to take good care of it. Your car will certainly last a lot longer the better you look after it. And that means you need to take it for regular services at your local car garage. You should also remember that it is also important to take your car to be checked out by a mechanic if you notice a small problem with it. If you don’t take it to get checked over as soon as you notice a small issue, this might grow into a bigger problem. Getting a big issue sorted will be a lot more expensive than the smaller job!

But there is one better way to keep any repair costs down to a minimum – you need to get car insurance. In actual fact, it is a legal obligation to get this type of insurance. If you are caught driving without any, you will be in serious trouble!

Unfortunately, car insurance can be extremely expensive, especially for new drivers. That is because new drivers are seen as being very inexperienced on the roads and, therefore, much more likely to be involved in crashes and other motor-related accidents. Boys are also seen as being a bit more reckless compared to girls, so a young male driver is one of the most expensive individuals to insure!

If you are worried about the cost of car insurance as a new driver, you shouldn’t worry, though. There are certain things you can do to keep the cost down. To find out more, read on!

Get A Cheap Car To Insure. Some cars are cheaper to insure than others. Generally speaking, cars with smaller engines are a lot cheaper to insure as they can’t go quite as fast as those with bigger engines. And, in the eyes of an insurance company , that makes them a lot safer to drive. All the cars in the previous list shouldn’t be too expensive to get a good insurance cover for. After all, we did say that they are some of the best for new drivers!

Don’t Modify Your Car. Sure, all those modifications that you had planned might make your new vehicle look super cool, but are you sure you can afford it? Not only are they expensive to buy and get fitted to your car, but they will also increase your insurance premiums. So, if you are trying to keep your insurance as low as possible, you need to stay well away from all the modifications. No matter how cool they may be!

Pay A Year At A Time. When you take out a new insurance policy, you will be given the choice to pay it in monthly or yearly installments. Most insurance companies will give you a small discount if you choose to pay a year at a time. So, if you can afford to pay in this way, it will be advantageous for you to do so.

Always Shop Around For The Best Deals. Once you have signed up for an insurance policy with one company, there is no reason why you can’t switch to another. In fact, this will be in your favor if your current insurance company starts to increase their premiums. To find the best deal, you simply need to shop around. You should do this when you are originally looking for an insurance company to go with, and when you are thinking about switching. Insurance companies normally change their pricing structure once a year, so it’s always worth seeing the different deals that they are currently offering.

Increase Your Excess. When you sign up to an insurance policy, they will want to know how much your excess will be. They will give you a few different options to choose from, starting off at a very low excess to a very high one. This is the amount that you will pay towards car repairs before your insurance pays out. So, if you agree to an excess of $100, you will need to pay the first $100 of repairs. The higher your excess is, the lower your monthly insurance premiums will be. So, if you want to keep your monthly payments down to a minimum, you better start thinking about raising your excess!

There’s a lot to take in when you start driving. Hopefully, this guide has given you enough food for thought!