Lux Research Says Diesel Ban Is a Matter of “When” not “If”

Lux Research analyzed the responses from world governments to the Volkswagen diesel scandal (#dieselgate) as well as current research highlighting the adverse effects of diesel emissions to public health. The research firm’s conclusion is that it’s a question of when, not if, diesel will be banned. Some countries are more likely to ban diesel than others, in the near term, Lux says.

Lux Research compiled a non-exhaustive list of major global cities that have either called for a ban or are introducing restrictions to limit the number of diesel vehicles—a step we believes will eventually move towards a ban. The market research organization ranked each city on the likelihood of an eventual ban on diesel vehicles. Lux said:

By no means will a blanket ban on diesel vehicles happen overnight. However, the idea of a diesel ban is rapidly gaining traction, and with diesel car manufacturers struggling to abide with existing regulations, it appears that diesel’s days are numbered.

So far, no cities have banned diesel fuel use, but many have restricted it heavily and some seem likely to ban it sooner than later. See the Lux report here.