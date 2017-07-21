Modern Diesel Cars Emit Fewer Carbon Particles Than Gasoline, Study Finds

An international team working through the Paul Scherrer Institute in Switzerland studied diesel and gasoline emissions from various engines. They found that modern diesel cars with particulate filters emit less carbonaceous material than do similar gasoline-powered cars. Carbonaceous PM is made up of black carbon, primary organic aerosol (POA) and—especially—secondary organic aerosol (SOA), which is known to contain harmful reactive oxygen species and can damage lung tissue.

Experiments were performed at the Vehicle Emissions Laboratory (VELA) of the European Commission Joint Research Centre. Results were published as open source in Scientific Reports.

The findings are synopsized in this chart: