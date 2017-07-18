NHTSA Reexamining Penalties For CAFE Standards
Jul 18 2017
Automotive Industry

NHTSA Reexamining Penalties For CAFE Standards

The US Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) is reexamining a rule that adjusts civil penalties related to the Corporate Average Fuel Economy (CAFE) standards for inflation.

NHTSA is publishing two notices in the Federal Register (docket numbers NHTSA-2016-0136 and NHTSA-2017-0059). The first notice indicates that NHTSA is reconsidering the 28 December 2016 final rule, and seeks comment on the appropriate inflationary adjustment. The second notice delays the effective date of this rule during NHTSA’s reconsideration period.

Seeking comment on the inflationary adjustment will allow stakeholders to provide input and provide NHTSA additional information to inform the agency’s decision regarding how the CAFE civil penalty should be adjusted for inflation.

The delay of the rule’s effective date will not have an impact on current penalty levels, which were not scheduled to increase until the 2019 model year.

Share this:

About the Author

Aaron TurpenAn automotive enthusiast for most of his adult life, Aaron has worked in and around the industry in many ways. He is an accredited member of the Rocky Mountain Automotive Press (RMAP) and freelances as a writer and journalist around the Web and in print. You can find his portfolio at AaronOnAutos.com.

View all posts by Aaron Turpen
NHTSA Reexamining Penalties For CAFE Standards
Automotive Industry

NHTSA Reexamining Penalties For CAFE Standards

Jul 18 2017 Aaron Turpen 0

The US Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) is reexamining a rule that adjusts civil penalties related to the …

Read More

Jay Leno’s 2017 Ford GT
Jay Leno Garage

Jay Leno’s 2017 Ford GT

Jul 18 2017 Aaron Turpen 0

In 2016, Ford once conquered the 24 Hours of Le Mans 50 years after their first Le Mans win. Now …

Read More

2018 Honda Accord Completely Redesigned

Jul 17 2017 Press Release 0

Honda today showcased a new direction for America’s retail best-selling midsize sedan1 with the world debut of a more stylish, sporty …

Read More

New Audi A8 Debuts Level 3 Autonomous Artificial Intelligence
AudiAutonomous Tech

New Audi A8 Debuts Level 3 Autonomous Artificial Intelligence

Jul 17 2017 Aaron Turpen 0

Audi uses the term “Audi AI” to describe its autonomous and driver-assist technologies, which extend from sophisticated assistance systems up …

Read More

Inside Jeff Dunham’s Garage: Achmedmobile & Batmobiles
Jay Leno Garage

Inside Jeff Dunham’s Garage: Achmedmobile & Batmobiles

Jul 16 2017 Aaron Turpen 0

Jay Leno takes a tour of Jeff Dunham’s wacky garage and hits the Las Vegas strip in a giant art …

Read More

How to Have Fun With Cars on Your Family Vacation
Everything Else

How to Have Fun With Cars on Your Family Vacation

Jul 14 2017 Scott Huntington 0

For many car enthusiasts, learning to appreciate cars starts in the family garage. You grow up around the cars mom …

Read More

Leave a Reply

Sign-up for Awesomeness!