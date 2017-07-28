Subaru’s Latest BRZ: Charm, Character, And Great Value

Let’s be honest – buying a sports car doesn’t really scream ‘value.’ Sure, you’re getting a powerful set of wheels that will turn heads, but in the vast majority of cases, you are paying through the nose for the pleasure. It goes with the territory, right?

Well, in the case of Subaru’s newest BRZ model, perhaps not. This is one value-packed car; possibly the best bang for your buck on the market right now. It’s yet another sign that the Subaru comeback is well under way. Here are a few reasons why this fantastic and powerful car should be at the top of your shopping list.

Price

For a sharp-looking coupe, the price of just over $26,000 is an absolute steal. A quick look over at the Baldwin Subaru selection reveals there are plenty of add-ons and extra features you can purchase on top, of course. But with a starting price that low, it’s generally the case with coupes that you start wondering what might be wrong. The truth is, there is very little to moan about, and plenty to shout from the rooftops.

Slick

The BRZ is not a car for large families. It’s a slimline, sleek, and powerful beast of a car that fits a 197bhp 2.0-liter flat-four with a rear wheel twist and a six-speed manual, should you want to go down that route. Just like the 2015 model, the narrow design makes it feel like a sporty ride, and even the steering wheel is compact to give you that racing-like feel while you are driving.

Fun

We buy sports cars to have a good time, right? It’s a simple premise, yet so many manufacturers get it wrong. It’s safe to say that Subaru hasn’t with their latest BRZ, and it’s an excellent ride that will delight you at every turn. It absolutely fizzes with energy and the sound it makes is a joy to hear. It has an exceptional balance that helps you feel as if you are floating around corners, and is, overall, one of the best driving experiences you can make in terms of dollar spend.

Tough

Of course, with so much going on in the engine room, Subaru have to cut some corners to drill down to that incredible price point. And while you won’t get the luxury interior you might see in a BMW or Audi coupe, the Japanese manufacturer has done a fantastic job. Yes, it’s simple, but incredibly well made, and seems durable. If there is one thing that is up for debate, it’s the styling – some will like it, others won’t. But if you find yourself in the latter category, it’s still a tough decision to turn down a car that is screaming charm and character everywhere else.

OK, so there you have it – a quick look at one of the best value couples on the market right now; the Subaru 2017 BRZ. It’s the kind of car that makes you want to take the long road home, every day. Feel free to share your thoughts on the BRZ below!

